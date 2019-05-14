Agency Theater Collective Announces FIGHT, FLIGHT OR FREEZE

In this candid solo performance, Hannah Tarr invites the audience to travel through her calendar of firsts, lasts, loves and traumas. Following the #MeToo movement and our nation's mental health crisis, Fight, Flight and Freeze examines the effects of trauma with unapologetic earnestness. Sprinkled with medical anecdotes, Tarr's electric storytelling leads us on a gripping journey as she finds the tools and coping strategies to face the world as a survivor.

Performance Information:

Dates: May 16- 26, 2019

Thursday - Sunday evenings at 8 pm.

All performances will be at the Pendulum Space, 1803 W. Byron #216, Chicago, IL 60613

For more information on production and The Agency Theater Collective: www.wearetheagency.com





