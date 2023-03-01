APIDA Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup For May 5- 7 Festival In Chicago

APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) and Lookingglass Theatre, announces the inaugural Festival line up, May 5 - 7, at venues in downtown Chicago.

The mission of the APIDA Arts Festival is to amplify and unify Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American artists in Chicago by showcasing their work at premier cultural institutions, providing greater representation, equity and opportunity. Free tickets will be available at APIDAArts.org beginning April 1.

"As a Korean American performing artist for more than 20 years in Chicago, I wasn't given the same opportunities as my peers," says Executive Director Mia Park. "This festival creates space for Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American makers and creators to showcase their work and connect. The aim of the festival is to amplify and unify these voices."

The 2023 Inaugural APIDA Arts Festival includes:

Friday, May 5

Claudia Cassidy Theatre, Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

FREE ADMISSION

3 - 6 p.m.: Live painting demonstration with Won Kim

5:15 - 5:45 p.m.: Live classical music with Béke Trio

5:30 - 5:50 p.m.: Live dance with Shalaka Kulkarni and Rika Lin

5 - 8:30 p.m.: Artist Katie Chung in a fashion installation will mingle and interact throughout the evening with Festival guests.

6 p.m.: Opening ceremony with Mia Park

6:15 p.m.: Stand up comedy with Eunji Kim

6:45 p.m.: Film screening of "Running," written by and starring Danny Pudi ("Community," "Mythic Quest")

7:45 - 8:30 p.m.: Panel discussion: "Art as Unifier: how the promise of art and creativity can unify our community," moderated by Monica Eng in conversation with Danny Pudi and panel of local Chicago artists Tatsu Aoki, Richard Costes, Hannah Ii-Epstein and Patricia Nguyen.

Saturday, May 6

The Alice B. Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement, Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn Ave.

FREE ADMISSION

10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.: In the Rotunda.

This APIDA Arts Showcase includes a variety hour of live music, poetry, prose, playwriting, comics/zines and children's lit by Banyan Asian American Writers CollectiveDance, dance by Catherine Miller, performance art by Kushala Vora, Indian dance by Ramya Ravi and Vidya Govind, a film festival curated by FAAIM, live music by Eileen Doan, storytelling with Talk Stories: An Asian American/Asian Diaspora Storytelling Show featuring Helen Cho, Faith Kares, Avy Kea, Meghali Mazumdar, Michael Oliveros, David Quach, and a solo show by Almanya Narula.

10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Tea and Talk: BYOT

Bring Your Own Tea in a covered container. Meet fellow creatives and arts supporters while relaxing in the lounge. Including found art objects by Ji Yang and sound installation by I-Chien Chen.

Free workshops for Chicagoans who identify as Asian, Pacific Island and South Asian American. No experience necessary to join these enriching workshops. Enrollment opens Saturday, April 1. ASL available by request.

1 - 3 p.m.: Playwriting 101 with Tanuja Devi Jagernauth

Expect to get centered in your body before exploring your lived experiences through playwriting. Space for 15 students.

1:30 - 3 p.m.: Storytelling for 50 years and older with Ada Cheng

Learn how to tell your personal story with an open mic opportunity to practice storytelling. Space for 25 people ages 50 years and older.

4 - 6 p.m.: Improv 101 with Stir Friday Night

Two classes of 10 people will learn the basics of improvisation.

7 - 8:30 p.m.: Staged readings of short plays in the Rotunda, hosted by Sue Pak and directed by Lavina Jadhwani and Karina Patel, with ASL provided. Readings include "A Sand Romance" by Catherine Yu, "Keiki" by Hannah Ii-Epstein, "Showtime, Auntie" by Jasmine Sharma, "The Devil's Garden" by Karissa J. Murrell Myers and "Tomato Tattoo" by Rammel Chan. Performing in this staged reading are Chad Bay, Lynne Baker, Eileen Doan, Arvin Jalandoon, Tanima Sharma, Jennifer Jelsema, Harmony Zhang and Preeti Thaker.

Sunday, May 7

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

220 E. Chicago Ave.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: DIY Craft Market, curated by Ed Mar and the BUDDY Store

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Family Creation Station with Myra Su

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.: Open Mic with master of ceremonies Jonald Reyes including Magician Jimmy Chung, Second City Victor Wong Fellowship Improv Team, Dancer/Performer Juliann Wang and The Treblemakers acapella group from Northwestern University.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Outdoor Audio Walk lead by Jee Yeun Lee

"Shore Land," a one hour event that reflects on the history of the Chicago lakefront and contrasts the settler's engineering with Indigenous perspectives on land and water. Participants should expect 35 minutes of walking and bring a smartphone and headphones to stream the audio.

12:15 - 1:15 p.m.: Panel discussion: "Creativity for Wholeness and Healing," moderated by Susie An, Can art making complete an individual or population? Exploring the healing potential of creativity by and for the Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American communities. Panelists include Asad Ali Jafri, Lanialoha Lee, Anneliese Moy and Jigar Shah.

2 - 3 p.m.: Dance curated by Helen Lee featuring dancers Irene Hsiao, Helen Lee, Kinnari Vora, Mitsu Salmon, Tuli Bera perform.

3:35 - 4:15 p.m.: Music by the rock band, Kim.

5 - 7 p.m.: After-party

Lookingglass Theatre, 821 N. Michigan Ave.

Tickets: $25 - $45

The inaugural APIDA Arts Festival concludes with a ticketed closing ceremony that includes an open bar with Asian food and a dessert bar. Korean Drummer Chansoo Lee from KPACperforms Seonban Seoljanggu. Irene Hsiao presents the immersive performance art Blue Lady. DJ Genghiswon is the dynamic Won Kim, the chef at Kimski.

Note: Schedule, performances and participants are subject to change. Current schedule is available at APIDAArts.org.

The mission of the APIDA Arts Festival is to amplify and unify Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American artists in Chicago by showcasing their work at premier cultural institutions, providing greater representation, equity and opportunity.

By showcasing and bringing together the creativity and imagination of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian Americans, APIDA Arts Festival envisions a strong and sustainable APIDA arts community that is an integral presence in Chicago's culture - evocative of our past, declarative of our present and innovative towards our future. The programming includes a self-populated Artist Directory, networking events and a festival dedicated to APIDA arts.