AGMA And Musica Sacra Reveal New Three-Year Contract

The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) and Musica Sacra are launching a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, effective September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2028. The contract was overwhelmingly approved by AGMA artists working at Musica Sacra and officially ratified by the AGMA Board of Governors on July 28.

“Our new three-year agreement reflects a continued spirit of collaboration between Musica Sacra and the artists who bring its music to life,” said the New York Area Concert Singers Committee, which represented the singers of the Sacra shop for this round of collective bargaining with Musica Sacra. “We're proud of the progress made around compensation and job security, and in affirming our voices as artists within the broader vision and operations of Musica Sacra.”

The agreement includes a 10% wage increase over the contract's duration and strengthens hiring practices through the creation of a Seasonal Chorus List and a new Auxiliary List, both governed by a formalized, inclusive audition and notification process.

"We're thrilled to have reached this new agreement with AGMA, one that strengthens the collaborative spirit between our artists and our organization through our shared commitment to artistic excellence and mutual respect," said Mark Hanke, Executive Director, Musica Sacra. "We look forward to a partnership that amplifies our artists' voices during these challenging times for the arts, so that we may collectively champion the art of professional choral singing together."

The CBA reaffirms shared commitments to equity, transparency, and organizational sustainability, while thoughtfully responding to the evolving needs of today's professional choral artists—including new provisions that address artificial intelligence, health and safety, and artist participation in decisions about the company's future.