A Red Orchid Theatre's VEAL Extends Through Early November

Due to popular demand, A Red Orchid Theatre has added week performances for its dystopian dark comedy Veal, extending through Sunday, November 9 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.
Written by Jojo Jones' and directed by Ensemble Member dado*, the critically acclaimed world premiere features Jojo Brown, Alexandra Chopson, Carmia Imani, Jasper Johnson and Alice Wu. Understudies include: Lola Fratto, Kaitlyn Gorman, Amy Yesom Kim, Sean McGlynn and Christin Prince.
Following a violent coup, a young woman named Chelsea becomes Queen of North America. Into her new palace walk three friends from middle school — Franny, Lulu and Noa — with whom she hasn't spoken in years. They've come to ask Chelsea for a big favor, but before she grants it, she's going to make them revisit their shared friendship — and its terrible end.
The production team includes Tianxuan Chen (Scenic & Lighting Designer), Connor Blackwood (Sound Designer), Izumi Inaba (Costume Designer), Ab Rieve (Props Designer), Jyreika Guest (Violence and Intimacy Director), Faith Hart (Assistant Director/Script Supervisor), Elliott Puckette (Dramaturg), Kyle Stoffers (Casting Director), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Shelbi Weaver (Production Manager) Lauren Lassus (Stage Manager) and Dorothy Craven and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Managers).
