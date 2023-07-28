A NIGHT OF STARS Features Michael Dean as Cher at  Lips Chicago

The event is on Thursday, August 17, at 7 p.m.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

 Lips Chicago, the ultimate in drag dining, will present Click Here. It’s the second annual charitable fundraiser in support of Connections for Abused Women and Their Children (CAWC), on Thursday, August 17, at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend and cheer on their favorite community divas during this glittering and glamorous evening for a good cause. Tickets are on sale, now.

This highly anticipated event, hosted by Lips’ show hostess Ruff n’ Stuff, will feature a special appearance by the renowned Michael Dean as Cher. An in-demand entertainer who brings the magic of Cher to every performance, Michael Dean as Cher has established himself as a leading impersonator. He has performed around the country for charitable and corporate events, dinner shows, expos and pride parades.

The evening will also feature community leaders Evan Rhodus and Lashauna Wilcoxon who will create their very own drag personas. They will get their glitz and glam celebrity looks on in front of a live audience for a worthy cause.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the return of this event which allows us to support the families of Chicago and the mission of Connections for Abused Women and Their Children,” said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Lips has a strong commitment to giving back to the community and our show palace provides the perfect backdrop for these memorable occasions.”

Reservations are required for Lips’ “A Night of Stars” to benefit CAWC. Tickets are $80 per person and include a three-course dinner, gratuity and the show. Tables of six are $425. To reserve seats, visit Click Here.




