A NIGHT OF MELLON COLLIE AND INFINITE SADNESS Continues At Lyric Opera

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present additional performances of A NIGHT OF MELLON COLLIE AND INFINITE SADNESS following its world premiere on Friday night.

The new production reimagines The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 album through orchestral and operatic forces, created in collaboration with Billy Corgan. Conductor and orchestrator James Lowe leads the 57-piece Lyric Opera Orchestra in newly commissioned arrangements that merge opera, rock, and performance art.

Four opera artists—soprano Sydney Mancasola, mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, tenor Dominick Valdés Chenes, and baritone Edward Parks—appear with Corgan and the Lyric Opera Chorus, prepared by Chorus Director Michael Black. The staging is directed by Katie Spelman and features work by Costume Designer House of Gilles by Gilles Mendel and Chloé Mendel Corgan, show art designer Jeff Ritchie, lighting designer Chris Maravich, sound designer and audio mix engineer Pete Wiejaczka, and projection designer Greg Emetaz.

Three decades after the release of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the production reframes the album’s scale within an operatic environment.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Remaining performances: November 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Lyric Opera House, 20 North Wacker Drive, Chicago

Running time: 2 hours, including one intermission

ACCESSIBILITY

The Tuesday, November 25 performance will include American Sign Language interpretation and SoundShirts. Braille and large-print programs, high-powered opera glasses, assistive listening devices, and booster seats are available at all performances from the Steiner Parquet coat checks. Additional accessibility information is available at lyricopera.org/accessibility.