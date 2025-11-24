A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Brings World-Class Acrobatics And Holiday Spectacle To Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will begin performances tomorrow at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a strictly limited one-week engagement through November 30. Presented by MagicSpace Entertainment, the holiday production will bring elite circus artists, record-breaking performers, and viral talent from around the world to Chicago. Tickets range from $39–$117 and are available at BroadwayInChicago.com and at any Broadway In Chicago box office.

The production blends nostalgia, comedy, music, and cirque artistry into a family-friendly holiday showcase filled with acrobatics, aerial work, contortion, and theatrical magic. Set to a modern soundtrack of classic Christmas favorites, A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is designed as a festive outing for families, couples, and groups, offering an evening of variety entertainment anchored by a cast of international performers.

Returning artists on the 2025 tour include Rola Bola and unicycle performer Jonathan Rinny; hair suspension artist and Guinness World Record holder Leila Noone; juggler Christopher Stoinev; magician and MC Mark Clearview; and acrobatic duo Duo Metta, featuring Laura Lebron and Joseph Gray. New to this year’s cast are Morgan Barbour, the world record holder for the iron jaw hang, and elite contortionist Hannah Finn, whose spinning cube work and rare physical techniques have earned her international acclaim.

Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer, began his career at age five and has been praised internationally, including a “best act” remark from America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell. Noone returns following her four seasons on American Ninja Warrior and her work with Cirque Vida, while Stoinev brings a lifetime of practice that began when he started juggling at age five. Clearview, known for Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Canada’s Got Talent and his New York shows, hosts the production. Duo Metta developed its signature work during training in Costa Rica and now performs widely in Las Vegas and abroad. Barbour arrives following appearances with Giffords Circus and AGT, and Finn brings nearly twenty years of international performance history, including work at The Roundhouse, Glastonbury Festival, and shows for Harry Styles.

Audience response from past tour stops highlights the show’s broad appeal, with previous attendees praising its family-friendly energy, the cast’s talent, and Clearview’s comic interludes. The Chicago run promises an evening of gravity-defying acrobatics, aerial artistry, contortion, magic, and holiday-themed surprises.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $39–$117 and are available at BroadwayInChicago.com or any Broadway In Chicago box office. A limited number of premium seats are available, with additional fees applying to online purchases. Group reservations for ten or more may be made by calling 312-977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Patrons may also enter a digital lottery to purchase $25 tickets for each performance. A limited number of $49 rush tickets will be offered in person at the box office on the day of each performance. Full details are available at BroadwayInChicago.com.