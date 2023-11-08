A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Den Theatre Next Month

A JUDY CHRISTMAS is coming to Chicago on December 15th (8PM Friday), 16th (8PM Saturday) and 17th (3PM Sunday), 2023, at The Den Theatre Chicago, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue. This is a FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE production.

It's December of 1963, less than two weeks after the JFK assassination, and Judy Garland has a Christmas show to produce. Join Judy and her family in her live studio audience and enjoy the madness as she spirals through a twisted holiday special with guest stars Jack Jones, Mel Tormé and her spirited musical ghosts. This riotous comedy send-up is guaranteed to put you into the spirit of Judy and her holidaze!

Tickets are $22-$25 (plus fees) and are available at Click Here. A JUDY CHRISTMAS features FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE players Desiree Burcum, Frank Carr, Michael Hora, Pat McDonald, Michael Bratta, and Tina Teske. PLEASE consider A JUDY CHRISTMAS in holiday overview theater articles or listings of upcoming holiday theater events.