A 'Deeply Rooted Evening For Chicago's Healing' to Feature Joyous GOSHEN PREVIEW

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater's professional company returns to live, in-person performance with "A Deeply Rooted Evening for Chicago's Healing: GOSHEN (preview)" August 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph Street. The performance continues Deeply Rooted's 25th anniversary season.



With a concept and music by Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, and gospel artist Donald Lawrence (from his album of the same name), GOSHEN features Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson performing the number one single "Deliver Me," lead singers from the Tri-City Singers, and Zeke Locke & The NuXperience. (see bios below)

"We hope to help heal the city as we gradually end this trying period of COVID-19," said Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer.



GOSHEN, the Story of the Exodus, is a celebratory collaboration of gospel music, dramatic narrative, and dance-theater rooted in African-American traditions. The work explores historic biblical themes of power, oppression, and deliverance in a joyous contemporary setting, reflecting the soul's journey through human experience, introspection, and hope. Deeply Rooted Co-Founder and Creative/Executive Director Kevin Iega Jeff directs and choreographs; additional choreographers are Co-Founder and Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, Artistic Director Nicole-Clarke Springer, Artistic Team member Joshua L. Ishmon, and guest choreographer Tshediso Kabulu.

Award-winning actor, dancer, and singer Valarie Pettiford is 25th Anniversary Season Honorary Chair.



Pamela Crutchfield is 25th Anniversary Season Stakeholder Donor.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presents

"A Deeply Rooted Evening for Chicago's Healing: GOSHEN (preview)"

Wednesday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, Chicago.



General admission seating is free;

Host Committee reserved seating is $150-1,000

available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

All programming is subject to change.