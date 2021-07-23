2nd Story Announces 2021-22 Season

One of Chicago's longest-running storytelling collectives, 2nd Story, is thrilled to announce the first half of their 23rd Season of programming for 2021-2022 which will feature nearly 30 world premiere stories and storyteller debuts, as well as 20 most-loved stories from the 2nd Story archive. This season will explore what it means to reset, rebuild, and reclaim, especially following a tumultuous year. Launching the season is Off the Map, August 28, 2021 featuring stories that reveal how to navigate a world that is no longer familiar. All 2nd Story performances will be held via Zoom until further notice. Tickets for the 23rd season are "pay-what-you-can" and are available beginning August 1, 2021 at 2ndStory.com.

"Two impeachments, wildfires and floods, a surge in racially-motivated violence, a pandemic...Any attempt to list all the events of the past year and a half feels overwhelming," said 2nd Story Artistic Director Amanda Delheimer. "Our 23rd season embraces this moment in time as an opportunity to reset. Our upcoming season recognizes we are all 'Off the Map,' navigating a new way forward. We invite our community to experience true stories that inspire us to reclaim our realities and build something new."

2nd Story's 2021-22 Season:

Off the Map: Season 23 Kickoff

Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm CT

2nd Story's Season 23 kickoff features moving stories that explore how one can move forward in a world that is no longer familiar. The program includes three world premiere performances including Finding Mr. Bellot by Jared Bellot, who shares about the hard work of losing and then discovering his sense of self in his first year of teaching English in a public school. Off the Map also includes stories by Katie Hauser and 2nd Story Company Member Karla Estela Rivera.

New Stories Curated by Artistic Director and Company Member Amanda Delheimer, Directed by Jess Hutchinson, Produced by Max Spitz, Live Music by Mariana Green.

The Statement Piece (Fundraiser)

Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8:00 pm CT

2nd Story presents a night of one-of-a-kind collaborations as the company celebrates 23 years of storytelling. Presenting artists from across the country, The Statement Piece features performances by jazz musician Kevin Richey (on trumpet) paired with storyteller Geneva Norman, a post-performance dance party by DJ White Russian and storytelling performance by Dave Wagener and Erika Nelson, who will musically accompany their own story on the viola and cello. An additional story will be told by Sadaf Ferdowsi.

New Stories curated by Artistic Director and Company Member Amanda Delheimer, directed by Josh Weinstein, produced by Company Member Ali Drumm and Kasey Trouba.

Guiding Light: Stories of Finding Our Way

Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 8:00 pm CT

Three stories from 2nd Story's repertoire challenge the audience to move outside one's comfort zone and be courageous enough to fail. Stories are told by Company Member Jess Kadish, who shares her story about working with a young man as a teaching artist in Argentina while grappling with her own fears about being out; Company Member Earliana McLaurin, who speaks about unexpected care from a mentor who helped her figure out how to pay for college; and Mona Bhuta, who reveals how she evolved to view her physical scars as strength.

Live Music by Jake Sorgen, Produced by Vic Wynter.

The Phantom Ship: Stories of Things that Haunt Us

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:00 pm CT

Whether its ghostly spirits, memories, or superstitions, this Halloween production includes three world premiere stories that spotlight eerie incidences and fears that keep many people up at night. Storytellers include Lynnette Li, who shares how a secret tarot reading may have saved her marriage; a storytelling debut by Sam Forbes, who navigates the intersection between fantasy and reality as a sex worker; and Company Member Scott Woldman.

New Stories Curated by 2nd Story Company Member Deb Lewis, Directed by Company Member Liz Rice, Produced by Kasey Trouba, Live Music by Jeff Schaller.

The View From Here (Appropriate for all ages)

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

Recommended for audiences ages 14 and up, The View From Here features family-friendly stories including a storytelling debut by Thao Thai, who traces the path from Not-Cool Kid to Not-Cool Mom, a storytelling debut by Raffaella Romano, and company member emeritus Ric Walker.

Curated by Jim Lupo, Produced by Lauren Peters.

The Snow Must Go On: Stories of Moving Forward

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 pm CT

The Snow Must Go On is a new kind of holiday experience that touches on Frank Sinatra, a five-year-old Grinch, and re-finding love in the snow. This heartfelt, final show of 2021 includes three of 2nd Story's best stories from its repertoire, told by Rob Constantine, who recalls the unexpected bond he formed with his father during a family trip; Deb Lewis, who reminisces about walking through the season's first snowfall and encountering a happy spirit; and Darren Meyers, who was raised Jehovah's Witness and reveals what it was like to be an outsider during the holiday season.

Curated by Artistic Director and Company Member Amanda Delheimer, produced by Lauren Peters.

Sankofa, Reach Back and Get It: The Black Joy Show

Saturday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 pm CT

Kicking off 2022 in triumphant fashion is Sankofa, Reach Back and Get It: The Black Joy Show, presented as part of 2nd Story's "Point of View" programming. Given the nature of 2nd Story's work and the diversity of artists represented, 2nd Story has the unique opportunity to build community among and share the stories of marginalized groups by building teams for shows that share a particular point of view. Sankofa, Reach Back and Get It is led, produced, and performed by Black artists.

Stories by Alex Dauphin, Sheree Greer, and Company Member Eric May. Music by DJ L O Kari.

Curated by Company Member Margaret Marion. Produced by Vic Wynter.

The second half of 2nd Story's 23rd season will be announced early 2022.