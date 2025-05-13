2025 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Recipients Announced

Performances will take place at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place on Monday, May 12.
The award recipients of Broadway In Chicago's 14th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA) were announced and presented, in an award ceremony sponsored by NBC 5, celebrating outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre performances at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place on Monday, May 12.
This year's BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE is Jamaur Houston of The Chicago Academy For The Arts (Chicago, IL) for his portrayal of Jack in INTO THE WOODS. Sophia Leverett of Providence Catholic High School (New Lennox, IL) for her portrayal of Ursula in DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID, is the BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE. Jamaur and Sophia will represent the State of Illinois on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to participate in The Jimmy Awards (The National High School Musical Theatre Awards). The Jimmy Awards are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. The trip to The Jimmy Awards will consist of a 10-day long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on a Broadway stage on June 23, 2025.
Broadway In Chicago also announced BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE RUNNER-UP, Tommy Grant of Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL) and BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE RUNNER-UP Molly Czechanski of Lincoln-Way East High School (Frankfort, IL) should either of the BEST PERFORMERS be unable to represent IHSMTA at The Jimmy Awards.
Additional awards included Best Direction Award to James Reinbacher for Reed-Custer High School's production of PIPPIN; Best Ensemble Award to Crystal Lake Central High School for The Music Man; and Best Production to Lincoln-Way East High School for HADESTOWN (TEEN EDITION).
The nominees performed a musical number from TITANIQUE during the award ceremony, taught by TITANIQUE Choreographer Kasey Alfonso (Chicago Premiere of TITANIQUE, a Porchlight Music Theatre production) with assistance from Jordan Douglas Ellis (understudy for Jack, Cal, Victor Garber, Ruth and Background Vocalist). In addition, Alfonso led a special Q&A and served on the panel of judges alongside fellow industry professionals who selected the award recipients. TITANIQUE is currently playing at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place through July 13, 2025.
The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:
Other Illinois winners and students have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards:
Participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, and HADESTOWN at Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert at Millennium Park and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company's Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays on State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.
For more information on both awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.IHSMTA.com
