2025 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Recipients Announced

The award recipients of Broadway In Chicago's 14th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA) were announced and presented, in an award ceremony sponsored by NBC 5, celebrating outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre performances at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place on Monday, May 12.



This year's BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE is Jamaur Houston of The Chicago Academy For The Arts (Chicago, IL) for his portrayal of Jack in INTO THE WOODS. Sophia Leverett of Providence Catholic High School (New Lennox, IL) for her portrayal of Ursula in DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID, is the BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE. Jamaur and Sophia will represent the State of Illinois on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to participate in The Jimmy Awards (The National High School Musical Theatre Awards). The Jimmy Awards are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. The trip to The Jimmy Awards will consist of a 10-day long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on a Broadway stage on June 23, 2025.

Broadway In Chicago also announced BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE RUNNER-UP, Tommy Grant of Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL) and BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE RUNNER-UP Molly Czechanski of Lincoln-Way East High School (Frankfort, IL) should either of the BEST PERFORMERS be unable to represent IHSMTA at The Jimmy Awards.

Additional awards included Best Direction Award to James Reinbacher for Reed-Custer High School's production of PIPPIN; Best Ensemble Award to Crystal Lake Central High School for The Music Man; and Best Production to Lincoln-Way East High School for HADESTOWN (TEEN EDITION).

The nominees performed a musical number from TITANIQUE during the award ceremony, taught by TITANIQUE Choreographer Kasey Alfonso (Chicago Premiere of TITANIQUE, a Porchlight Music Theatre production) with assistance from Jordan Douglas Ellis (understudy for Jack, Cal, Victor Garber, Ruth and Background Vocalist). In addition, Alfonso led a special Q&A and served on the panel of judges alongside fellow industry professionals who selected the award recipients. TITANIQUE is currently playing at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place through July 13, 2025.

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:

Nathan Salstone (2012 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD, appeared in the National Tour of HADESTOWN, and was most recently seen in the 2023 revival of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway.

Kyrie Courter (2012 IHSMTA Nominee) made her Broadway debut in the 2023 revival of SWEENEY TODD.

John Clay III (2013 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in CHOIR BOY and originated the role of Jesse Webb in the original Broadway cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK in 2023.

Reagan Pender (2013 IHSMTA Nominee) made his Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY.

Kaitlin Feely (2014 & 2016 IHSMTA Nominee) is currently appearing in Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre's Chicago Premiere of TITANIQUE as understudy for Céline Dion, Molly Brown, Rose, and Background Vocalist.

Jack Cahill-Lemme (2016 IHSMTA Best Actor) launched the first North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, which premiered in Chicago in 2022, and made his professional Broadway debut in the Broadway production in Summer 2023, where he is still performing.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) joined the national tour of HADESTOWN in 2022.

Clare Kennedy McLaughlin (2016 IHSMTA Nominee) is currently starring in Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre's Chicago Premiere of TITANIQUE as Céline Dion.

Haley Gustafson (2016 & 2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY.

Wren Rivera (2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in JAGGED LITTLE PILL in 2021.

Joy Woods (2018 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in March 2022, joining the Broadway cast of SIX. She originated the role of Middle Allie in the original Broadway cast of THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL in 2024, and is playing Louise in the current Broadway revival of GYPSY, for which she is nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Andrew Tufano (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) made his Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY.

Justin O'Brien (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) joined the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS in 2023.

Mike Bindeman (2019 IHSMTA Nominee) launched the First National Tour of THE CHER SHOW as Gregg Allman/John Southall. In December 2023. He joined the first National Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE as George McFly in December 2024.

Sierra Fermin (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in December 2023, joining the Broadway cast of SIX.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) joined the National Tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in 2022.

Jason Schmidt (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made his Broadway debut in April 2024, originating the role of Sodapop Curtis in the original Broadway cast THE OUTSIDERS, currently running on Broadway.

Other Illinois winners and students have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards:

Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award for Best Dancer.

Nate Garner (2017 IHSMTA Student Reporter) was selected in 2017 as one of the first ever Jimmy Awards Student Reporters.

Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award finalist.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) was the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from The Jimmy Awards.

Nicole Scimeca (2024 IHSMTA Student Reporter) was selected as one of The 2024 Jimmy Awards Student Reporters.

Participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, and HADESTOWN at Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert at Millennium Park and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company's Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays on State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.

For more information on both awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.IHSMTA.com

