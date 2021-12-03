Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The African American Arts Alliance Announces 2021 Black Excellence Awards Honorees

 The 2021 virtual celebration will honor selected honorees who have exhibited artistic excellence throughout the past year.

Dec. 3, 2021  
The African American Arts Alliance will host the 20th annual Black Excellence Awards, an evening celebrating Black artists, Black voices, and Black stories across various artistic disciplines, on December 27, 2021 at 7pm Central. The 2021 virtual celebration will honor selected honorees who have exhibited artistic excellence throughout the past year. The live ceremony, to be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/aaaachicago, is free and open to the public.

The 2021 Black Excellence Awards will honor:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson

Music

Buddy Guy

Tricia Tribble

Theater

Ronald L. Conner

Aimee K. Bryant

Lili-Anne Brown

Congo Square Theatre

Literature

Bryant T

Asadah Kirkland

Dance

South Chicago Dance Theater

Homer Bryant

Visual Arts

Blanc Gallery

Bryant Lamont

Film

David Weathersby

Technology

Covana Washington

Free Spirit Media

"The Black Excellence Awards have been honoring Black artists for more than 20 years. With the Black Excellence Awards, we uplift each other as we celebrate Black achievement and come together to acknowledge the contributions that the African American arts community have made to the cultural fabric of Chicago," comments AAAA Board Chair and Black Ensemble Theater Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor.

African American Alliance Executive Director Jackie Williams adds, "We invite community to share a virtual celebration of Black artists who contribute so much to Chicago's cultural community. The Black Excellence Awards supports our mission to increase awareness of African American arts organizations and artists and we celebrate some of Chicago's most distinguished citizens."

The Black Excellence Awards provides recognition of professional African American artists for their achievements of excellence and creativity in the areas of dance, theater, film, literature, music, technology, and visual arts. More information is available at https://www.aaaachicago.org/


