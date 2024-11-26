Elvis Tribute Artist Jimmy Holmes Comes to the Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for a night of Elvis Presley music starring award-winning World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist Jimmy Holmes, alongside The Change Of Habit Band, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 7 PM. The concert will be held at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL.

This electrifying concert will transport you back to the iconic Las Vegas Hilton, meticulously recreating the energy and excitement of an Elvis live performance. Attendees can expect to hear classic hits from the King of Rock ‘n Roll, alongside some forgotten gems that are sure to delight long-time fans.

Jimmy Holmes, a celebrated Elvis Tribute Artist from Demotte, Indiana, has captivated audiences globally with his authentic portrayal of Elvis in the early 1970s. His dedication to detail and dynamic stage presence have earned him accolades, including the prestigious 2023 Images of the King World Championship Trophy in Memphis and the Dream King Trophy, awarded on Elvis' stage at the Westgate in Las Vegas.

"I consider it an honor and a dream come true to travel the world paying tribute to the greatest entertainer of all time," says Holmes. Backed by a talented group of musicians who study Elvis’ music down to the note, this concert promises to be an exceptional experience for fans of all ages.

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic and charisma of Elvis Presley through the talent of Jimmy Holmes and The Change Of Habit Band. Grab your tickets now and be part of a night to remember!

