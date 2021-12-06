Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Charlotte: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Chisholm - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 38%



MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

33%

NEWSIES

17%

Toi A. Reynolds Johnson -- BNS ProductionsJulie McConell -- Spotlight Performing Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Davita Galloway - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 44%

Bob Croghan - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 41%

Emma Lee Kurts - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hickory Community Theatre 15%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom Hollis - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 43%

Rod Oden - FUN HOME - Lee Street Theatre 35%

Angela Mills - NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 13%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dr. Corlis Hayes - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 41%

Robert Owens - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 19%

Andrea King - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Theatre Charlotte 16%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - Cpcc 45%

Quentin Talley - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 27%

Chris Timmons - BROADWAY BALL: AT HOME - Theatre Charlotte 20%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC 73%

Ryan Maloney - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 20%

Nicole Kohr - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 7%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer O'Kelly - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 48%

JP Woodey - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 34%

Adam York - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 18%



Best Musical

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 45%

NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 21%

THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 19%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lindsey Schroeder - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 28%

Matthew Howie - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 21%

Jocelyn Cabaniss - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 17%



Best Performer In A Play

Sharlata Marlin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 32%

Dennis Delamar - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - CPCC 21%

Dylan Moore - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 15%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Crystal Huau - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 30%

Amy Fiebke - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 25%

Avery Rose Owens - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 25%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Leslie Giles - PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre 40%

LeShea Nicole - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 33%

Sultan Omar El-Amin - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 15%



Best Play

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 59%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Theatre Charlotte 41%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 34%

WICKED - Blumenthal Performing Arts 28%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

James Duke - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 71%

Clay James - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hickory Community Theatre 29%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ismail Otu - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 68%

Benjamin Stickles - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 32%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

COME FROM AWAY CAST REUNION - Blumenthal Performing Arts 58%

BROADWAY BALL: AT HOME - Theatre Charlotte 32%

VIRTUAL VOCALS - 2021 8%



Best Streaming Play

PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre 60%

THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 40%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Howie - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 52%

Jacqueline Whiteside - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 23%

Mitchell Dudas - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lauren Wilson - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC 29%

David Jordan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 15%

Jonavan Adams - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 14%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Caleb Jingo - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 36%

Sara Ryan - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 36%

Mark Robinson - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 29%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

BLACK NATIVITY - BNS Productions 54%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Blumenthal Performing Arts 45%

FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 2%

