The Schaefer Center Presents Announces 2020-21 Lineup

The Schaefer Center Presents announces its 2020-2021 lineup of virtual events.

The Schaefer Center Presents supports Appalachian State University's teaching mission by presenting world-class performances that bring classroom learning to life, while contributing in a significant way to quality of life for residents across our region and the cultural landscape of the High Country and beyond.

Offering a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming for audiences of all ages, this dynamic series creates memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities designed to promote the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provide a "window on the world" through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcase some of the finest artists of our nation and our region.

Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, blues, folk, popular and International Artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet and modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world.

During this period when audiences are unable to gather for live performances, The Schaefer Center Presents will be offered in virtual format, at no cost. Making this possible is generous underwriting from series sponsors, who share our belief that access to high-quality arts programming during difficult times is more critical and essential than ever.

Check out the full lineup below:

American Shakespeare Center's "Othello" - October 9 | 7:00 pm

NC Black Repertory Company's "The Resurrection of Alice" - October 29 | 8:00 pm

Watkins Family Hour - November 8 | 8:00 pm

JANE - November 17 | 7:00 pm - November 18 | 7:00 pm

Reasons for Hope: A Virtual Discussion with Dr. Jane Goodall - November 19 | 8:00 pm

Hayes School of Music: Holiday Scholarship Concert - December 4 | 8:00 pm

