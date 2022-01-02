The Magnetic Theatre Will Host The Bearded Company Improv

The Magnetic Theatre will host The Bearded Company for four days of workshops and performances of collaborative improvised storytelling, January 20th through 23rd, 2022.

Asheville is no stranger to improvisation. From long-established troupes, to all levels of classes, to drop-in practice groups, to inclusive and fun jam sessions, we are a town that adores and welcomes the unexpected delights of this creative entertainment in all its many forms. This January, The Magnetic Theatre will welcome The Bearded Company, a troupe originally founded in Minneapolis, who've made their mark on the improv world through spontaneously-created long-form adventure stories. Join us for two original performances and three workshops in their signature narrative improv style, and experience improv like you've never seen it before!

Since 2006, The Bearded Company have been taking audiences on fully improvised adventures. In 2014, the Beards expanded their reach into Los Angeles. The group has created many sold-out shows including Swords and Sorcery: The Improvised Campaign, Bearded Manor and their mainstay Epic Adventures. They now also have a new hit podcast, Break the Dice: The Improvised Campaign, created out of their D&D-based stage show. The Bearded Company performs and teaches on tours and in festivals throughout the US and Canada. Whether they're at their home theaters in LA or Minneapolis, on the road, or online, expect the unexpected.

Details and tickets for all Bearded Company performances and workshops can be found at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?preseason=magn.

Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, producing original works, experimental theatre, variety shows, comedy, late night shows, and more.