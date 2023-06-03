The Hendersonville Theatre to Present Delighted Tobehere in HELLO, DADDY! This Month

Hendersonville Theatre will present Delighted Tobehere in Hello, Daddy! on June 23rd at 7:30pm.

Fresh off her performance as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and star turn in The Legend of Georgia McBride, Delighted Tobehere is out to prove she is the ultimate Broadway baby. Delighted is celebrating two decades of drag, and after 20 years of delighting audiences worldwide - and on America's Got Talent - she is ready for her big break on Broadway!

In Hello, Daddy!, Delighted is pulling out all the stops to prove she has what it takes and will even do WHATEVER it takes to get the role - any role. Even if that means showing you some of her special skills. *wink wink* She won't quit until she is a star...on Broadway! Hello, Daddy! will feature songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Wicked, La Cage Aux Folles, and more! All of your favorite Broadway hits combined with Delighted's signature talent, wit, and charm, makes this a show you will not want to miss! Get your tickets today! You'll be DELIGHTED you did!

https://hendersonvilletheatre.org/hello-daddy-june-23/

About Delighted

Delighted Tobehere is a tour de force in the drag world, celebrating 22 years as a vocalist, comedian, emcee, activist, and motivational speaker. A self described “Queen of all Trades,” Delighted combines celebrity illusion, vocal impressions, live vocals, lip sync, comedy, intelligence, and quick wit to wow audiences from corporate functions to pride festivals. In 2015, she wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent with a rendition of bass country singer Josh Turner’s “Your Man”, garnering yes votes from all of the judges. Recently she starred as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch at The Warehouse Theatre in Greenville, SC, where BroadwayWorld described her performance as “simply outstanding!” Throughout the year Delighted tours internationally to sold out houses with her celebrated one-woman shows including She Haw, Hello Daddy!, Drag 101, Simply Delighted, and Divariety. Every winter she has an annual residency at Act2PV in Puerto Vallarta. Along with giving masterclasses and lectures at universities, presenting at corporate DEI events, and touring her shows, Delighted has been a featured presenter at two TEDx events, continuing her mission of encouraging people to live in the moment, live a better life, love themselves, and each other. You can follow Delighted on all social media platforms at @queendelighted. www.imdelightedtobehere.com