Paramount Theater of Burlington Will Reopen Next Month With a Performance From The Embers

The Embers, one of North Carolina's favorite beach bands will kick-off the re-opening of the Paramount Theater on August 20th.

The show will begin at 8:00pm and tickets will be $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets are on sale from July 19 via E-tix and at the Paramount Box Office (M/W/F 12-3pm).

The Paramount Box Office officially reopened yesterday, Monday, July 19. It will operate M-W-F from 12-3 for the first week to gauge demand. There are three ways to buy: Etix.com, 1.800.514.3849, or at the box office.

The Embers have solidified their position as a thriving musical entity leaving their mark on listeners for decades.

The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers carry the moniker of North Carolina's Official Ambassadors of Music. They have traveled the country and the world and has performed for every event imaginable from the highest dignitaries to the hottest back yard frat parties. The Embers were also honored to travel throughout South Korea to perform their Christmas special 'Christmas with the Embers' on American Military bases for America's troops in December of 2007 and 2008. They were awarded Military Coins of Excellence for their distinguished service.

Learn more at https://theembersband.net/.