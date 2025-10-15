Mountain Theatre Company Unveils 2026 MainStage Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mountain Theatre Company in Highlands, North Carolina has announced its 2026 MainStage season, featuring three productions: the new musical Dancin’ in the Street, the multimedia revue Showstoppers!, and the return of Home for the Holidays: A Joyful Noise.

“Our 2026 season is pure celebration,” said Scott Daniel, MTC’s Executive Artistic Director. “These shows are bursting with heart, humor, and incredible music that defined generations. Whether it’s dancing in the street, singing along to movie-musical classics, or celebrating the magic of the holidays, this season is designed to bring our community together through joy.”

Dancin’ in the Street | June 24 – July 12, 2026

This all-new original musical follows neighbors, friends, and couples who rediscover family, love, and connection through the music that shaped generations. Featuring hits like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Both Sides Now,” “This Will Be,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Last Dance,” the show’s score celebrates the soul, disco, and folk favorites audiences know by heart. During intermission, patrons are invited onstage for a live “block party” complete with bar service and dance hits from ABBA, the Bee Gees, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Showstoppers! | August 12 – 30, 2026

The ultimate movie-musical celebration returns with a high-energy, 90-minute multimedia spectacular that races through Broadway and Hollywood classics—from West Side Story and Dreamgirls to Singin’ in the Rain, Chicago, and Mamma Mia!. With dazzling costumes, cinematic visuals, and a world-class professional cast, Showstoppers! promises exhilarating entertainment for all ages.

Home for the Holidays: A Joyful Noise | December 6 – 23, 2026

Highlands’ most beloved holiday tradition returns in a brand-new production. This 90-minute extravaganza blends breathtaking vocals, dazzling choreography, and immersive design for a celebration of the season’s warmth, wonder, and community spirit.

Expanded Programming

Beyond the MainStage lineup, MTC will offer a new series of guest-artist cabarets, themed evenings, performance pop-ups, and world-premiere entertainment events to further engage audiences throughout the year.

Ticketing & Community Programs

MTC Flex Pass: Available January through March, the Flex Pass lets patrons build customized ticket bundles – from two tickets to 100 – with built-in savings.

2–8 tickets = 5% off

9 or more tickets = 10% off

Flex Pass tickets are valid for any 2026 MainStage production. Customized group packages are also available for businesses.

MTC Community Club – #TheatreForAll: Supported by Cullasaja Women’s Outreach, this initiative offers $30 tickets to residents of Macon, Jackson, Transylvania, and Rabun Counties. Registration opens January 1, 2026 at www.mountaintheatre.com/communityclub.