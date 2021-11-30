McCarter Theater Announces Casting For Jose Rivera's SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY

BARD AT THE GATE - the digital theater play series begun at the height of the pandemic - announces that BARD creator and co-curator Paula Vogel is one of seven performers in the cast of Jose Rivera's SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY, debuting December 1 at 7:30 p.m. (EST) at www.mccarter.org/bard. Directed by Mr. Rivera, the cast features Isabel Arraiza, Danielle Davenport, Sara Koviak, Michael John McGann, Joel Perez, Feliz Angel Solis and Paula Vogel.

Set in the afterlife, SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY asks, "If you had one statement to make about your life, if you had one last story to tell the universe, what would you say?"

With SONNETS - the second play of BARD's sophomore season - the series also announces a new OPENING NIGHT policy: access to the digital production will be FREE for the first 24 hours, giving viewers across the globe an increased window to watch each play prior to a Talk Back with the playwright and members of the creative staff, according to BARD producer Rosey Strub. The SONNETS Talk Back - also free - will take place December 2 at 7:30pm and the link to join is available on www.mccarter.org/bard. Subsequent to each play's opening, BARD productions are available to view for $15 through the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. All ticket sales go towards paying the artists involved along with the production of overlooked new work in subsequent seasons.

Ms. Strub notes, "We are aware of a growing audience for BARD nationwide and internationally since we began on a wing and a prayer in 2020, and this new means of launching a production gives more people more time to view the play and participate in a post-show discussion that is key to the play's future. Audience engagement and how BARD plays can be used in a classroom are just two aspects of the series that we are investing in."

Co-curated by the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony-nominated playwright Paula Vogel and Nicole A. Watson, associate artistic director at McCarter Theater Center, BARD AT THE GATE has become one of the leading innovators of digital theater, with five rarely-seen contemporary plays, to date, having been produced. BARD season two launched on November 3, 2021 with Zakkiyah Alexander's HOW TO RAISE A FREEMAN, directed by Reginald Douglas, the newly-announced artistic director of Mosaic Theater in Washington, DC.

Jose Rivera is the author of such celebrated plays as REFERENCES TO SALVADOR DALI MAKE ME HOT, SUEÃ‘O, CLOUD TECTONICS and THE HOUSE OF RAMON IGLESIAS. He was the first Puerto Rican nominated for a Academy Award for his screenplay, MOTORCYCLE DIARIES.

Music for SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY is by Maria del Sol. Milan Eldridge is stage manager. Digital filming and editing by Virtual Design Collective (ViDCo). Creative direction by Jared Mezzochi.

McCarter Theater Center is under the leadership of Sarah Rasmussen, artistic director; Michael S. Rosenberg, managing director.

BARD AT THE GATE will continue in 2022 with Lloyd Suh's Charles Francis CHAN JR.'S EXOTIC ORIENTAL MURDER MYSTERAY in January and PASSING by Dipika Guha in March.