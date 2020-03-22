Lee Street Theatre Launches New Livestream Series

Lee Street theatre has announced that they will offer live, online content during our hiatus from normal operating practices.

Practicing as much social distancing and abiding by safety recommendations as closely as possible, Lee Street will broadcast live performances from our theatre beginning in April, utilizing local talent and tech. We will begin the series with a focus on public domain works and original content in order to fill our community's need for both entertaining and educational content.

The current line-up of events include:

APRIL 4th - "The Importance of Being Earnest"

APRIL 11th - "A Night at the Lee Street IMPROV"

APRIL 18th - "An Evening Concert at Lee Street"

APRIL 25th - "Charlie's Aunt" on April 25.

All performances are scheduled to air online and live at 7PM.

These performances will also be available for download to accommodate patrons unable to attend live. Further details will be available in the days ahead at leestreet.org, including pricing, schedule, and how to access events.

Lee Street theatre continues to be the place where you can experience the feeling of live performance in Salisbury. We are proud and grateful for the ability and opportunity to support our patrons, talent and technical partners in the efforts to continue live performance in our area and around the world during this challenging time.

Please support Lee Street theatre's mission to foster the development and presentation of original, challenging, and entertaining performance art by attending these events or purchasing tickets for a future event. Also, like many theatres locally and nationally, Lee Street theatre is happy to receive a gift of any amount in support of its programming and mission. These gifts can be donated online at leestreet.org or mailed directly to our theatre at 329 North Lee Street in Salisbury, NC 28144.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You