Flat Rock Playhouse and Studio 52 Present RISING STARS: A VIRTUAL BENEFIT CABARET

Make your evening shine with these rising stars! Celebrate the talents of over 100 young artists in a joyful night of theatrical performances benefitting the education programs of Flat Rock Playhouse. This virtual production will take you on a dazzling journey through musical theatre and acting features that are perfect for the whole family. Rising Stars: A Virtual Benefit Cabaret comes to your home, phone, or laptop on June 10 and 11 at 7 PM EST. This online production is recommended for kids ages 5 to 100.

Recorded on the Rock and at home, Rising Stars: A Virtual Benefit Cabaret has a run time of roughly one hour and is offered for a minimum donation of $5! "We're so inspired by the dedication, resiliency, and creativity of our young artists this last year," says Director of Education Anna Kimmell. "This benefit cabaret is a joyful opportunity to celebrate their work and talents as well as support a bright future for generations to come at Flat Rock Playhouse!"

Studio 52 began their virtual offerings in September 2020. Since then, Studio 52 has offered 25 virtual classes to over 300 students and has hosted three virtual workshops with experienced theatre professionals Adam Kaplan, Pytron Parker, and Fergie L. Philippe. With updates to in-person procedures based on government guidelines, Studio 52 is able to offer both virtual and in-person camps in the summer of 2021. Studio 52 is supported by Walnut Cove Members Association. This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

3 Easy Ways to Secure Your Registration

Visit flatrockplayhouse.org to sign up online Mail a check made out to Flat Rock Playhouse with "Rising Stars" in the memo line. Deadline to mail in checks is May 28th. Please provide your best email address for follow-up information.

Attn: Development Office

Flat Rock Playhouse

PO Box 310

Flat Rock, NC 28731

3. Call their box office at 828.693.0731 between 10 AM and 5 PM, Monday through Thursday. Thank you for your understanding and patience with their reduced hours during this time.