Diversity On & Off Stage Cancels One Year Anniversary Event

Diversity On & Off Stage's board has made the difficult decision to cancel the one-year anniversary event in light of rising Covid-19 cases in the Charlotte area.

The event was originally scheduled to take place August 30. Please contact diversityonandoffstage@gmail.com for more information.

Diversity On & Off Stage (DOOS) began as a gathering of artists, arts employees and arts leaders in July 2020, hosting virtual conversations about the state of equity and opportunity in the cultural sector. Each month, creatives are invited to openly discuss their experiences and insight into how local organizations can implement impactful, equitable policies and programming.

Additional information is available at diversityonandoffstage.org.