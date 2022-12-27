Delighted Tobehere To Star In SIMPLY DELIGHTED At Magnetic Theatre

This show contains ONE ingredient: Delighted Tobehere. No GMO's, No Additives, No Gluten. Simply Delighted.

Delighted will return to The Magnetic Theatre in Asheville, NC for this one night only event! This 7 foot tall, award winning southern queen will serve up charm, talent, and a heapin' helpin' of funny that is sure to satisfy your worst drag craving in her one-woman show SIMPLY DELIGHTED!

Along with her celebrated appearance on America's Got Talent, Delighted has performed to sold out houses from Hawaii to London, Alaska to Key West, Chicago, New York City, and even Budapest, Hungary!

Featuring favorites from Disney to Country, and Pop to Broadway, Delighted will present an ADHD all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of live singing enjoyment that you don't want to miss! Get your tickets TODAY! You'll be SIMPLY DELIGHTED you did!

*Unofficial Health Notice: Watch Simply Delighted as a part of a well balanced diet and exercise regimen. Burn up to 200 calories from simply laughing!

Thursday, January 19, 2023

7:30pm

For tickets and more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216540®id=135&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D160492?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1