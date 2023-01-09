Children's Theatre of Charlotte to Produce CONFESSIONS OF A FORMER BULLY Based on Trudy Ludwig Books

How do you confront a bully? What if that bully is you? In "Confessions of a Former Bully," Children's Theatre of Charlotte addresses these questions in their new play adapted by Michelle Hoppe-Long from Trudy Ludwig's books.

The Theatre partnered with the award-winning author in their 2019-20 season for "The Invisible Boy" as part of The Kindness Project. The initiative began in 2017 to develop and commission original plays for young audiences grounded in actively displaying kindness toward others.

Now, Children's Theatre of Charlotte has adapted another show from her books, "Confessions of a Former Bully" and "My Secret Bully." In the compelling play, audiences witness the friendship of two girls being tested as one of them continuously bullies the other. Katie, who never considered herself a bully, repeatedly teases her classmate, Monica, by pushing their friendship to a tipping point. These actions have consequences for Katie and ultimately puts a strain on her and Monica's friendship. The play tells the story from the perspective of the bullied and the bully, giving audiences a chance to see people should treat one another.

While "Confessions of a Former Bully" is not part of The Kindness Project, the Theatre continues to develop new works with kindness at the forefront. These next three months, Children's Theatre of Charlotte will present three new works for audiences to enjoy: "Confessions of a Former Bully," "Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion," and "The Night Diary."

Public audiences will get their first look at "Confessions of a Former Bully" starting on Jan 14 at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. The show is currently part of the Theatre's Resident Touring Company's repertoire and has been traveling throughout the state to schools, libraries, and organizations.

For more information about "Confessions of a Former Bully" and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 75th season, please visit www.ctcharlotte.org.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte creates exceptional theatre experiences, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. For 75 years, the organization has provided professional, imaginative productions and inspiring education offerings to families and children of all ages. With year-long programming, whether on stage or in the classroom, there is always something to discover at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. To learn more, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.