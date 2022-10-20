Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production has added shows on Nov 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2022.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Charlotte's Off-Broadway Suspends Performances of THUMBS This Week

Due to a positive Covid test by one of the actors in our current show Thumbs, Charlotte's Off-Broadway is cancelling the shows on Oct 19, 20, 21 and 22, but extending the run to add shows on Nov 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2022.

Tickets are $35 plus a $2 administrative fee. COB invites you to support home-grown professional theater for Charlotte, NC!

Charlotte audiences who saw the production of THUMBS during the opening week Oct 13, 14 and 15 loved the hilarious, cantankerous mystery comedy thriller written by Rupert Holmes.

The show is the inaugural production at the 55-seat COB Black Box Theater inside the VAPA Center at 700 N. Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.

COB Managing Producer Anne Lambert, who is also a cast member in the show, made the decision to cancel the performances for the week of Oct 19.

"The entire cast and crew is vaccinated, but we've been testing weekly, and we had a protocol in place just in case," Lambert said.

"We want people to be safe and feel comfortable when they visit the new COB black box space at the VAPA Center."

These performances of THUMBS are cancelled:

Wed Oct 19 7:30 pm ('Pay What You Can') - cancelled

Thurs Oct 20 7:30 pm - cancelled

Fri Oct 21 8:00 pm - cancelled

Sat Oct 22 8:00 pm - cancelled

The cast and crew will return to the production run for the three shows already scheduled for the following week:

Thurs Oct 27 7:30 pm - Yes

Fri Oct 28 8:00 pm - Yes

Sat Oct 29 8:00 pm - Yes

And, COB is announcing an extension of the run of THUMBS with four added shows:

Wed Nov 2 7:30 pm - 'Pay What You Can' show - Yes

Thurs Nov 3 7:30 pm - Yes

Fri Nov 4 8:00 pm - Yes

Sat Nov 5 8:00 pm - Yes

Any patrons with tickets to one of the cancelled shows will be rescheduled to see another show. Patrons are asked to Anne via email at charlottesoffbroadway@gmail.com or call her at (704) 589-9146 to let her know which show they want to attend. Their tickets will be switched to the new show, and patrons will receive an email confirmation for their new night.

If patrons cannot attend one of the other shows, their money will be refunded. Patrons also have the option to donate the ticket purchase as a contribution to COB.

Regular tickets are $35 (general seating) plus a $2 administrative fee, and can be purchased at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php'show=144609

Thumbs is full of twists and turns taking the audience on a fun-filled thought-provoking journey. It reverses traditional thriller roles, featuring two finely crafted female characters, played by Stephanie DiPaolo and Anne Lambert, to keep you on your toes for two hours of pleasurable and shocking theatre. The Sheriff is on the trail of a serial killer, whose perverse predilection - cutting off people's thumbs - gives the play its title.

The playwright called Thumbs "a mystery comedy," in the manner of Deathtrap. "It's not just a whodunnit, but a whydunit." Playwright-songwriter Holmes is widely known for the hit singles "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" (1979) and "Him" (1980) and for his musicals The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which earned him two Tony Awards, and Curtains.

The cast features an impressive lineup of local actors and includes Stephanie DiPaolo, Adam Donshik, Jason Loughlin, Mark Scarboro and Anne Lambert, under the direction of Brian Lafontaine. Read the playbill HERE.

The VAPA center is located at 700 N. Tryon Street. Parking at the VAPA Center is free. Complimentary snacks and beverages served at the performances. Donations encourage but not required.

For more information about Charlotte's Off-Broadway visit: www.charlottesoffbroadway.com





