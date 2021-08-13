Carolina Ballet Will Return With a Choreographers' Spotlight This Weekend

The NCMA announces Choreographers Spotlight Series, sponsored by Carolina Ballet and made possible by a generous gift from Vera Tayeh. This year's spotlight features original works choreographed by Amy Hall Garner and Darius Barnes and performed on the outdoor stage of the The Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park.

The event starts with a master class with Zalman Raffael, Carolina Ballet artistic director, and a conversation with curating director Richard Glover, choreographer Darius Barnes, and Moses T. Alexander Greene, Museum director of film and performing arts, before the original works are performed.

Audio content includes mature vocabulary.

Click here to see the 2021 Policies and FAQ.

DATE: Aug 13, 2021

TIME: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

COST: $13.50 Members, $15 Nonmembers General Admission

Learn more and get tickets at https://ncartmuseum.org/events/choreographers-spotlight-series-sponsored-by-carolina-ballet/.