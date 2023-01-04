DoorDash Partners With The Off Broadway League to Donate Toys and Tablets to Homeless Children and Teens

The Off-Broadway League has announced that in partnering with the technology platform, DoorDash, it was able to gift hundreds of toys to children and over three dozen computer tablets for teens living at the Henwood Family Residence, a NYC Department of Homeless Services family shelter in the Bronx. offbroadwaytoydrive.com.

The Off-Broadway League Toy Drive, an annual event since 2017, encourages donations of toys that are donated to a NYC shelter - but this year DoorDash helped make the toy drive extra-special.

This year, as usual, donations were dropped off or sent in as new unwrapped toys worth $10 or more, and those donating received a voucher for a free ticket to any participating Off-Broadway show of their choice. Most of the toys are intended for children ages 11 and under, so organizer of the toy drive and General Manager of the Theater Center, Catherine Russell and DoorDash Senior Manager, Public Engagement Ivan Garcia discussed how best to serve the older children in the shelter (who may not want or need a Barbie or stuffed animal). They decided that tablets would be an ideal gift. A generous donation from DoorDash, and a lot of expediting support from BestBuy, resulted in 36 tablets delivered along with a carload of toys collected at The Theater Center Henwood Family Shelter in the Bronx during the holiday.

"The Off Broadway League continues to brighten the holiday season for so many children in our communities through its annual Toy Drive," said Ivan Garcia, DoorDash Senior Manager of Public Engagement. "DoorDash was proud to be able to support the Off Broadway League's work this year and we hope children of all ages can enjoy their new gifts as part of this great event."

To learn more about the Toy Drive or become a sponsor visit: offbroadwaytoydrive.com