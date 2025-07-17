HAMILTON 10th Anniversary to Raise Money for Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed to AP News that he plans to use Hamilton's 10th anniversary Broadway performance as a fundraiser for Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

The August 6 performance of Hamilton is expected to raise around $3 million for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which includes 14 nonprofits from the Hispanic Federation to National Immigration Law Center and more. The donation will come from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Miranda Family and Miranda Family Fund, and the cast of Hamilton.

Hamilton will present an invite-only anniversary show, with former cast members in the audience to watch the current cast.

Miranda revealed "We’re working on something special for the curtain call and another nice special thing after that...That’s about all I can say.”

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of founding father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.