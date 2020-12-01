York's Belmont Theatre Offers At Home Holiday Entertainment

The Belmont Theatre is bringing holiday entertainment into your living rooms with both a concert and a short play. Both productions are sponsored by WellSpan Health and are free to view at www.thebelmont.org. Please consider clicking the donate now button on their website, or by mailing a check to help the theatre weather the storm until they can safely open in 2021.

On December 4, The Belmont will release its virtual holiday concert entitled At Home for The Holidays. Over 30 Belmont performers will bring a variety of vocal, instrumental and dance entertainment to you from their own homes. The concert will be emceed by WGAL channel 8's Jere Gish. The video will be available to view December 4 -January 2.

On December 10, the beginning of Hanukkah, an original holiday play written by Christine Koslosky will be available to view on the Belmont's website. The Cowans' Covid Christmas will show how the pandemic affects a Christian/Jewish family during the strangest holiday season to roll around in a long time. Joel Persing is the Director of this inspirational comedy where Christmas 2020 takes a turn for the unexpected in the Cowan household. The cast includes Maddie Miller as Cassie Cowan, Jaci Keagy as Grandma Cohen, Mackenzie Miller as Alicia Cowan, Claudia Shanaman as Grandma Cowan, Jessica Oakhem as Sylvia Cowan and Jeffrey Gilbert as Howard Cowan. The play will be available to view until January 2.

The Belmont is proud to be able to give the gift of the performing arts this holiday season with the help of many performers who have graced the stage over the years. Support from the community will help the Belmont during these difficult times as they prepare to open safely in 2021. You can make a donation to The Belmont Theatre by going to their website at www.thebelmont.org, by calling 717-854-5715 M-F 9am-5pm, or by mailing a check to 27 South Belmont Street, York, PA 17403.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You