Visual Artists Help Preserve And Honor The Legacy Of Oscar Hammerstein II AtÂ THE ART OF OSCAR

The Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County and The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (Highland Farm) announce the participating artists for The Art of Oscar, a unique celebration and competition serving as a fundraiser for the participating, non-profit organizations and the event artists. Nearly 50 visual artists of all mediums will be on exhibition at Hammerstein's original home of inspiration, Highland Farm May 16ththrough 18thand will be open to the general-public on May 18thfrom noon - 4:00pm. Artists have been assigned to create original works inspired by Hammerstein's life, music, humanitarian service, and his home. Artwork on exhibition for the Art of Oscar range in price from $40.00 to over $4,000.00, where buyers will have the unique opportunity take home a one-of-a-kind, Bucks County cultural history art piece!

When asked about her motivation to get involved with this fundraiser, artist Maggie Leiby states:"I'm looking forward to participating in this show! I've always admired Oscar Hammerstein and his work. I grew up humming and singing his tunes. And, I still smile when I think of his quote of Bucks County being the 'Genius Belt'. I think he would be pleased to see how the arts are still celebrated in Bucks County and how his legacy is cherished."

Highland Farm, currently operating as a Bed & Breakfast in Doylestown, PA is the very place where Hammerstein lived and wrote most of our country's most beloved musicals such as Oklahoma, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Since township approvals in 2016, a dedicated community group has been working hard to save Hammerstein's homestead from a proposed 4-lot subdivision and the re-purpose of the site as a dynamic Broadway history browsing museum and education center, honoring Hammerstein's international, cultural contributions and humanitarian work.

For more about Hammerstein's museum in the making, visit HammersteinCenter.org.

Pictured: "Ode to Oscar" by artist Chee Bravo, Key Holder at Frontline Studio





