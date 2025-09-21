Valerie David Brings Award-Winning BAGGAGE FROM BAGHDAD to Scranton Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright and performer Valerie David is returning to Scranton Fringe with her award-winning solo show Baggage from BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter.

David wrote and performs in the show, which will run three times during Scranton Fringe (Friday, September 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 27 at 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, September 27 at 8 p.m.) at The Workshop in Scranton.

Clocking in at approximately 60 minutes, the show is directed by Karen Carpenter, with sound and projections designed by Andy Evan Cohen.

This marks the second time David is bringing a show to Scranton Fringe, having previously performed The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within at the festival in the past.

Baggage from BaghDAD is a solo show about David's Jewish family's struggle to immigrate after fleeing Iraq due to religious persecution during the 1941 "Farhud pogrom."

The show has won awards including The Spoken Word & Theatre Award at the 2022 Stockholm Fringe Festival, Best Play at the 2022 Sweden Broadway World Regional Awards, and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Center Grant.