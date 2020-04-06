Totem Pole Playhouse Issues Update on Summer Subscription Series and Gala

Totem Pole Playhouse will cancel its 70th anniversary gala and postpone its summer season. Read a statement below:

"During these challenging times, the Board of Directors and staff of Totem Pole Playhouse have been evaluating all of the available information to determine how best to serve you, our Totem Pole family, in the safest manner possible. We know that you look forward to the performances in our historic theatre every summer - just as we look forward to providing you and your family with memories that will last a lifetime.

After much deliberation and a careful evaluation of various possibilities and outcomes, the Board of Directors, in conjunction with our Producing Artistic Director, have made the difficult decision to postpone our 70th Anniversary Gala set for Saturday, May 16, 2020; as well as, our entire 2020 summer subscription series until next summer - 2021.

One of the primary considerations in making the decision was ensuring that our patrons always find themselves in the safest possible environment when visiting Totem Pole Playhouse. We have a duty to be responsive and proactive when it comes to the health and well-being of our audience, actors, directors, designers, technicians, staff and generous volunteers each summer.

While the decision to postpone our shows and 70th Anniversary Gala is a difficult one, we believe it is in the best interest of you, our loyal patrons, and the continued success of our beloved "playhouse in the woods."

All those with tickets to our postponed performances this summer will be given a credit for the full value of your purchase to the same show(s) next summer. All credits will be posted to our box office ticketing system (Patron Manager Ticketing) in the name of the purchaser and will not expire. If you would rather something in hand, Totem Pole Playhouse is happy to offer a gift certificate in the amount of the credit which will be transferable and valid thru September 2023. All credits and gift certificates may be applied towards any future ticket purchases and use in our new gift shop once we reopen. For our Fixed and Flex Summer Subscription Series Subscribers, your credits will be automatically applied to next summer's subscription series. Totem Pole Playhouse credits are being processed automatically for all performances through September 6, 2020. All credits and gift certificates can only be used for performances held at Totem Pole Playhouse, 9555 Golf Course Rd., Fayetteville, PA 17222. PLEASE DO NOT CALL the box office as we are officially closed, and a very small staff is working remotely from their homes for the foreseeable future. If you have a question or would like to request a gift certificate instead of a credit, please email: boxoffice@totempoleplayhouse.org

Totem Pole Playhouse, "America's Summer Theatre", is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, which relies primarily on ticket sales from our shows to continue operating. We would ask if you are able kindly consider a tax-deductible donation of your ticket(s) back to the Playhouse in lieu of a credit or gift certificate. To donate your purchase back to Totem Pole Playhouse simply email: boxoffice@totempoleplayhouse.org. A letter acknowledging your generous tax-deductible donation will be sent to the address on file. If you would like a letter sent to a different address please list that in the body of your email.

Totem Pole Playhouse will continue to monitor the national conversation and follow all guidelines as set forth by the CDC, federal government, PA governor, and the local authorities.

While we are not able to gather to see our treasured summer performances, Totem Pole Playhouse will continue to stay connected to you with information and opportunities to support the arts. We will keep you updated with the information related to the theatre and our work toward future performances.

Please make sure to check our Facebook page regularly for information or access to online performances and content to help bring the arts right into your home.

We cannot thank you enough for your continued support as we start to look toward the future and the memories that await all of us once again at Totem Pole Playhouse."





