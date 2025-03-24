Tim Madigan, Author of I’M PROUD OF YOU, Coming to Open Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present I’m Proud of You in its Studio Theater from March 22 - April 12, with special post-performance discussions on March 28, 29, and 30 with Tim Madigan, the author of the book I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers.

The conversation will explore the deep and inspiring friendship between Madigan and the treasured television icon Fred Rogers, offering a personal glimpse into their relationship and the heart of the beloved Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Tim Madigan is perhaps best known for his best-selling memoir I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers, which narrates his deeply personal and transformative relationship with the beloved television icon Fred Rogers. The book details how Fred Rogers, the gentle host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, became a close confidant and mentor to Madigan during a time of personal struggle, helping him find strength through kindness and vulnerability.

I’m Proud of You was adapted into a stage production, which beautifully captures the essence of their friendship and Fred’s enduring impact on those who knew him. The story resonates with audiences, evoking both laughter and tears as it illustrates how Fred Rogers’ simple yet profound message of "I like you just the way you are" continues to inspire and comfort.

Madigan’s work, both in his memoir and in the play adaptation, has sparked deep conversations around the importance of emotional connection, personal growth, and the power of being seen and heard. The cultural significance of Fred Rogers' message of kindness has never been more relevant, reminding us of the importance of offering love and understanding in a world that often feels divided.

About Open Stage

Open Stage is a non-profit, regional professional theatre and educational program dedicated to supporting a company of artists to present diverse offerings of thought-provoking theatre and educational activities in intimate settings. For information and tickets, visit openstagehbg.com.

