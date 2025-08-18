Tickets to Penn State Centre Stage 2025-26 Season On Sale Now- CRAZY FOR YOU, OUR TOWN and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penn State Centre Stage of the College of Arts and Architecture's 2025-26 season will offer a mix of classical, absurdist, mid-century and contemporary/new works. This dynamic journey travels through the ages — where timeless themes meet fresh perspectives, and each production sparks conversation, connection and wonder.

Tickets are on sale under the artistic direction of A. Kikora Franklin, director of the School of Theatre in the College of Arts and Architecture.

The season kicks off with a Sneak Preview Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, on the Playhouse Theatre stage. The evening will include delicious hors d'oeuvres, refreshing libations and a lively performance that offers a taste of what is to come this season. Meet the creative forces behind the magic — the directors, designers and talented students — and get a first look at this year's productions. Sneak preview tickets are $53.

Centre Stage will produce seven shows during the 2025-26 season, to be performed in the Playhouse, Pavilion and Penn State Downtown theatres. Tickets start at $24 for adults and $19 for students.

Shows include:

"Rhinoceros," by Eugène Ionesco, directed by Sam Osheroff, Oct. 6-18, Pavilion Theatre.

﻿

﻿ "Crazy for You," music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, directed by Christine O'Grady, music directed by Darren Cohen, Oct. 21-Nov. 1, Playhouse Theatre.

"Antigone," by Sophocles, directed by Jenny Lamb, Nov. 11-21, Pavilion Theatre.

"The Morris & Essex Line," from the Penn State Musical Theatre new musicals initiative, directed by John Simpkins, music directed by Ben Kiley, Feb. 24-March 6, Pavilion Theatre.

"Our Town," by Thorton Wilder, directed by Steve Snyder, April 7-18, Playhouse Theatre.

"Detroit '67," by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Marcus Jordan, April 16-18, Penn State Downtown Theatre.

"My Fair Lady," musical by Alan Lerner and Frederick Loewe, April 23-25, Penn State Downtown Theatre.

For additional show and ticket information, visit theatre.psu.edu/centrestage. Tickets are available online, by calling 814-863-0255 or visiting the Arts Ticket Center. All prices include a $4 Ticketmaster fee. This fee will be waived if tickets are purchased in person at the Arts Ticket Center or by phone (814-863-0255).