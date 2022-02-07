The RRazz Room Presents Live! at the Redfield/Inn at Centre Bridge Announces their 2022 Winter/Spring Season

Whether you have the winter blues or spring fever, you will find the cure at The RRazz Room Presents at the Redfield, an intimate cabaret setting at the Inn at Centre Bridge, New Hope PA. Owners Robert Kotonly and Rory Paull continue to bring world class entertainment to Bucks County, PA. with a vast array of talent.

2/12/22 at 8pm

Eddie Bruce & DEAN SCHNEIDER "Two for The Road"

$35 GA/$45 VIP

For a romantic prelude to Valentine's Day, Eddie Bruce and Dean Schneider will perform the music of Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer and Michael Legrand.

Cabaret singer Eddie Bruce has graced stages for more than four decades, bringing the American Songbook to the World Café Live, Prince Music Theater, the Metropolitan Room, 54 Below and more.

Jazz pianist Dean Schneider has toured internationally with Placido Domingo, Carol Channing and was the accompanist for Diahann Carroll for over 25 years.

2/19/22 at 8pm

MIKE MARINO Live!

$35 GA/$45 VIP

Known to fans worldwide as "New Jersey's Bad Boy," Jersey City born Mike Marino is a household name in the field of comedy. He brings his Italian roots to the stage and has appeared on The Tonight Show, the Martin Short Show and over 200 TV commercials. He has toured the world and has a current web series "Marino 20216."

Mike's opening act will be comedian Elyse DeLucci.

3/5/22 at 8pm

TOM ORR with Gary Adler "Sing for Your Supper"

$35 GA/$45 VIP

Tom Orr and Broadway director and composer Gary Adler bring their repertoire from blues to Broadway. Singer Tom Orr has been performing for over 40 years. He has appeared at the Kimmel Center, the Claridge Hotel & Casino and the Bucks County Playhouse.

Gary Adler has directed the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and Avenue Q on Broadway. He has toured with Chita Rivera and written the lyrics and music for Altar Boyz off-Broadway.

3/12/22 at 8pm

Two Time Emmy Award Winner Judy Gold

"Yes, I Can Say That"- $35 GA/$45 VIP

Judy Gold has been making audiences laugh on her HBO specials, Comedy Central and LOGO. She has written and starred in two Off-Broadway productions and has been in numerous television and streaming shows, recently playing Chaya on FX's Better Things.

She won two Emmys for writing and producing The Rosie O'Donnell Show and has appeared on numerous sitcoms as well as The Tonight Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

3/19/22 at 8 pm

THE AMAZING KRESKIN

The World's Greatest Mentalist- $40 GA

The Amazing Kreskin has been performing for more than 60 years with his great mentalist abilities. Able to pick up thought from audience members, Kreskin has become a pop culture icon and is known as the "world's greatest mentalist."

Author of twenty books, Kreskin has predicted the 2012 US Presidential Election, among others. He has been on the Jimmy Fallon show and had his own show The Amazing World of Kreskin now available on Hulu.

3/26/22 at 8pm

TAMMY PESCATELLI & FRIENDS "Feast A Da Funny"

$35 GA/$45 VIP

Tammy Pescatelli and Friends bring an Italian feast of comedy in "Feast a Da Funny" with an evening of Italian comedians. Tammy has appeared on NBC's Last Comic Standing, The View and The Howard Stern Show. She is also part of the all-female stand-up comedians in Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Dirty, Sexy, Funny franchise.

She also has a special available on Netflix and iTunes, Finding the Funny.

4/2/22 at 8pm

Tom Wopat in Concert

Two Time Tony Nominee & Star of TV's Dukes of Hazard- $40 GA/$50 VIP

Tony Nominee and Star of TV'S Dukes of Hazard, Tom Wopat is no stranger to the stage. From TV to Broadway, Tom has captivated his audiences. He has performed on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun, Catered Affair, Chicago and more. His songs range from the Great American Songbook to contemporary artists such as Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor.

Tom takes his listeners on a journey through decades of great hits.

4/9/22 at 8pm

THE KINSEY SICKS

America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet- $45 GA/$55 VIP

For an evening of Dragapella (drag and acapella) the Kinsey Sicks return to the stage with their satire, wit and four-part harmonies. After the release of their 10th. studio album they are on tour again.

The Washington Post said, "If you haven't made the acquaintance of the Kinsey Sicks, it's high time you did. Uproarious, brilliant and authentically joyful."

4/23/22 at 8pm

VICKI SHAW "Rantin' & Ravin"

$35 GA/$45 VIP

Vicki Shaw will bring her humor to the stage. She has performed on Olivia Cruises, Comedy Central, LOGO, and National Lesbian and Gay Pride events. She has also done fundraisers for the Human Rights Campaign, GLADD and Lamba Legal.

Vicki has also been on TV and in movies. Her southern-style comedy will make for a hilarious evening.

4/30/22 at 8pm

THE GOLDEN GIRLS NYC

"The Golden Games" A Golden Girls Musical Game Show- $30 GA/$40 VIP

Golden Girl fans will not want to miss The Golden Gays NYC. The premiere Golden Girls Musical troupe, they have toured the US and have headlined The Golden Fans at Sea Cruises. They have performed Off-Broadway, on CNN and Comic Con NY.

Their performance at The RRazz Room Presents at the Redfield will take you on a musical journey through their favorite game shows. Audience participation will add to the fun.

Tickets are on sale for all these star-studded shows. For more information go to www.TheRRazzRoom.com or www.ticketweb.com.