The Fulton's Idea Speaker Series Continues With Stars of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre in partnership with Greenfield continues the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Speaker Series with it's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The Series of four events throughout the season continues Sunday, December 5 at 5:00 pm at the Fulton Theatre, with AnnEliza Canning-Skinner (Fairy Godmother), Manna Nichols (Cinderella), and Kalen Robinson (Stepsister Grace). Tickets are FREE to the community, but reservations are required.

Through this exciting new outreach program, four distinct conversations will exemplify the Fulton's Mission of moving the collective soul of our community through art. The IDEA Speaker Series takes place in conjunction with four productions throughout the year. The series kicked off with Fun Home highlighting LGBTQ+ conversations with special guest, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola, Cinderella explores diversity in fairy tales, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will look at ways to support social inclusion for people with disabilities, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat will examine at what cost the American Dream is realized. Additional Speakers Series dates will be announced at a later date.

Ask a Caucasian adult who they looked up to or idolized as a child, and often times it will be an animated character from a famed Disney movie. A princess or a prince, or some other heroic character. As a person of color over the age of thirty and the answer will most likely not be the same. Diversity did not begin to appear regularly in children animation or fairy tales until well into the 1990s - and beyond. What was available for a child of color, who were their heroes, what was their version of a fairy tale? Have we made progress? What still needs to change? Three stars from the Fulton's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella explore this topic, moderated by Gina de Pool, currently in the ensemble of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

AnnEliza Canning-Skinner (Cinderella - Fairy Godmother) "Liza" is a graduate from the University of Michigan (2017). Her Credits include Star-To-Be in Annie (Papermill Playhouse), Meretsegre/ Five in Revival: The Resurrection of Son House World Premiere (Geva Theater Center), Leisl Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (Alabama Shakespeare Theater), ensemble in Jesus Christ Superstar (The Muny), Medda Larkin in Disney's Newsies, Dynamite in Hairspray (Music Theater Wichita), Sarah Ryan in Sonata 1962 (New York Musical Festival), Ariana the Islander/ Ensemble in Afloat (Women's Theater Project: Pipeline Festival in NYC), and Sarah in Ragtime (Playmaker's Repertory Co. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina).

Manna Nichols (Cinderella - Cinderella) Broadway/Tour: Allegiance, The King & I (Tuptim); Regional/Off-Broadway: My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle; Arena Stage), The Music Man (Marian Paroo; Arizona Theatre Company), Guys & Dolls (Sarah Brown; Goodspeed), South Pacific (Liat; Guthrie), Austen's Pride (Jane Bennet; 5th Avenue), Miss Saigon (Kim; Walnut/Fulton/Kansas City Starlight), Les Misérables (Eponine; Pioneer/Maine State), King & I (Tuptim; Walnut/North Shore), Tokio Confidential (Sachiko; Atlantic Theatre), Death for Five Voices (Maria D'Avalos; Prospect Theatre), Allegro (Beulah/Emily; APAC), Sense & Sensibility (Marianne Dashwood; Virginia Stage Company). Film: Cold Pursuit (Minya), Disney's Live Action Beauty & the Beast (vox). Concert Work: Fort Wayne Philharmonic Guest Soloist, USO Show Troupe.

KALEN ROBINSON (Cinderella - Stepsister Grace) is a DMV based actress from Atlanta, GA. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre at Howard University. She is very excited to be making her Fulton Theatre debut! She was most recently seen as Deb/Mrs. Claus in Elf: the Musical at Toby's Dinner Theatre in Columbia, MD. Her regional theatre credits include: Spring Awakening (Thea) at Round House Theatre and Grease (Jan) and Godspell (swing) at Toby's Dinner Theatre. Her film credits include: From Cinders to Ella (Ella) at Adventure Theatre.

GINA DE POOL (Cinderella - Ensemble) is a native of South Florida and graduated from The Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Dance. Regional: The Muny (On Your Feet) Starlight Theater (On Your Feet) Milwaukee Repertory Theater (West Side Story) Speakeasy Stage company (In The Heights) Movie: In The Heights (Warner Brothers 2021) Isn't It Romantic (Warner Brothers 2019).

The IDEA Speaker Series is sponsored by Greenfield, The Lancaster County Community Foundation, and PPL. Tickets are FREE by calling 717.397.7425. Seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis.

The IDEA Speaker Series will also take place at the S. Dale High Leadership Center in Greenfield on Monday, December 6 at 3:30 pm. Tickets are also free and open to the public but require a reservation at Greenfield website. Please note: Nichols will not appear at this location.

