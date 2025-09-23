The Fulton Theatre To Present JEKYLL & HYDE This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fulton Theatre, a national historic landmark, will present the gothic musical sensation Jekyll & Hyde from October 10 through November 2, 2025. Just in time for the spookiest season, the production will captivate audiences with its powerful score and haunting exploration of the duality of man.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella, Jekyll & Hyde tells the story of Dr. Henry Jekyll, a brilliant physician determined to separate the good from the evil within the human soul. When his experiment backfires, he unleashes Edward Hyde, a murderous alter ego who terrorizes London.

Featuring a score by Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn with book and lyrics by Oscar- and Grammy-winner Leslie Bricusse, the show includes anthems such as “This Is the Moment” and “Someone Like You.” David Toole, Kanisha Feliciano, and Kristina Leopold lead the cast.

Director and choreographer Marc Robin said, “The score is explosive, the story is haunting, and the themes of good vs. evil resonate deeply, especially as the nights get longer and the atmosphere turns a bit more mysterious. We’re leaning into the darkness of the piece to create a truly thrilling and memorable experience for our audiences.”

The creative team for Jekyll & Hyde includes Marc Robin as director and choreographer, Laura Bergquist as music director, William James Mohney as scenic designer, Ryan J. Moller as Costume Designer, Paul Black as lighting designer, Josh Allamon as sound designer, Katelin Walsko as props designer, Colin Riebel as video designer, and Michael Roman as wig designer. Production stage management is by Amy M. Bertacini with Liz Patton as assistant stage manager, and Joey Abramowicz serving as casting associate.