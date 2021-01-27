The Deck Restaurant Offers Special Dine-In Prix Fix & To Go Menu for Valentine's Weekend

The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse, situated on the beautiful Delaware River, is announcing a special Valentine's Weekend Menu with Dine In and To Go Options which are available February 12-14, 2021.

Reservations are suggested for the holiday weekend by calling the restaurant at 267-270-2989 or by visiting PlayhouseDeck.com. Pick-up and delivery to a ten-mile radius from the restaurant is available. All the proceeds from The Deck Restaurant and Bar support the non-profit mission of Bucks County Playhouse.

For customers wishing to dine at home, The Deck is offering a romantic "Tacos for Two." For $35, the take-out option includes two orders of Braised Short Rib Tacos and two Flourless Chocolate Cakes.

Those interested in dining out can enjoy a three-course Valentine's Prix Fixe dinner ($40 per guest) with an option of a three course Wine Pairing for an additional $20. The first course is a choice of Valentine's Day Salad or House Made Chili, followed with a second course of Seared Sea Scallops or Steak & Potatoes and finish out the evening with the third course of Flourless Chocolate Cake.

"Whether you would like to go out to celebrate or stay inside, we have something special for everyone for Valentine's Weekend," Restaurant Manager, Michael Mandato said. "Our entire regular winter seasonal menu will also be available for dining or take-out." Visit the website (www.playhousedeck.com) for complete menu details.

Delivery is available within 10 miles of The Deck Restaurant and Bar for a fee of $6 and within 20 miles for $10. Contactless curbside pick-up is also available. After placing an order on the website, patrons drive to Bucks County Playhouse parking lot, call or text 267-270-2989, and the order is brought to the car.

For more information about The Deck Restaurant and Bar, visit www.playhousedeck.com. For more information about Bucks County Playhouse, visit www.buckscountyplayhouse.org.