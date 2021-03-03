The Cumberland Valley School of Music Announces Performathon

The Cumberland Valley School of Music will present its annual Performathon, sponsored by F&M Trust on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9am - 4 pm. Performathon is an all-school event featuring students, along with faculty members, friends and family performing in a continuous stream of recitals from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to view the event being held on CVSM's YouTube Channel and on their Facebook page. The event will feature live streamed and pre-recorded performances.

Students will be singing and playing their way through the day in musical styles varying from rock and jazz, to classical and Broadway. A broad range of performances will feature students of all performance abilities from elementary ages through our most seasoned performers.

"Peformathon is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together as a musical community and share our love of music." said Heather Kline, CVSM Program Director. "In these unprecedented times, we are even more excited to be able to continue sharing music together with our hybrid options, which include virtual performances and streaming live performances." Student musicians seek monetary pledges as part of participating in the Performathon. All donations are tax deductible and will benefit the non-profit school.

Various area businesses and individuals contribute prizes for the students who obtain the highest amounts of donations to sponsor their performances. Among the prizes offered to students this year are a Shaman Standard Black Electric Bass, donated by Tregan Guitars; Sundae of the Month, donated by The Meadows; Apple AirPods, donated by Sunrise Electronics; a Deluxe Lego Set, Chick-Fil-A gift cards, donated by Chick-Fil-A Chambersburg; Kenny's Grill Gift Cards; Paint Night, sponsored by the Chambersburg Council for the Arts; and a Creative Art Pack. Every student who meets the minimum donation requirement receives a commemorative t-shirt.

For further information about the Performathon, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit the school website at www.cvsmusic.org . Additional information about the event can be accessed by calling the school directly at 717-261-1220 and speaking with any staff member.