Review: EPHRAIM SLAUGHTER: FREEDOM'S WITNESS at Sankofa And Gamut

Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group, in partnership with the National Civil War Museum, present Teresa Miller’s Ephraim Slaughter: Freedom’s Witness at Gamut through February 22nd. As the study guide (at https://www.gamuttheatre.org/sankofa) explains, Miller’s work seeks to return to memory those whose stories have been forgotten, ignored, hidden, or never fully told. Directed by Sharia Benn, this one-act play tells the story of Ephraim Slaughter, a man born into slavery in North Carolina, who escaped in 1864, joining the Union Army. Eventually he moved to Harrisburg where he became a landowner and co-founder of A.M.E. Zion Church.. Ephraim Slaughter: Freedom’s Witness explores themes of freedom and resilience.

The set (by Calian Byard) and props (by Alex Winnick) are beautifully designed and thoughtfully placed, with each element of the set dressing telling its own piece of Ephraim’s story. The costumes (by Callie Lythgoe) are versatile and well-suited to the characters and the story. Shifts in lighting (by Tristan Stasiulis) and sound (by Noah Smull) help to signal changes in time and place within Ephraim’s memory. The only aspect of the production that this reviewer had some trouble with the night she saw the performance was understanding the lines of the Afrofuturistic Voice-Over Cast. There were times when the words were too soft for the sound effects that went with it, which made it difficult to always make out what the voices were saying. The words of the script are so beautifully written, that I wished I could have caught every single word.

The cast includes voice-over work by Clark Nicholson as Sergeant James McCall, Jeff Wasileski as General Benjamin Butler, Leah Payne as Georgiana Slaughter, and Ursula Ayler, Weimy Montero Candelario, Lunden McClain, Najuma Norman, and David Payne as Afrofuturistic voices. Melinda Anderson takes the stage as Yvonne Pittman (Ephraim’s granddaughter) and the Narrator. Anderson has a lovely fluidity about her movements, which is used beautifully to usher in the Afrofuturistic Voices periodically throughout the show. She also does a wonderful job of seamlessly moving between Yvonne, an active participant in the scene as she listens to her grandfather’s stories, and the narrator, in the scene but also removed from the action of the scene. Anderson’s energy matches well with that of Marcus McGhee, who portrays the role of Ephraim Slaughter. McGhee is incredible in this role. His is a familiar face to those who have seen shows presented by Gamut and by Sankofa, and this reviewer would venture to say that this is one of his best roles to date. From his very first entrance, McGhee captivates the audience. His every movement, his posture, his voice, and his expression is crafted perfectly to portray Ephraim at different points in his life. Taking him back and forth from ninety-seven-year-old man telling the story to child, young man, and middle-aged man living his story. His final monologue is a masterful example of the power of voice, expression, and movement combined in just the right way to keep the audience absolutely riveted and hanging on every word.

Ephraim Slaughter: Freedom’s Witness a beautifully written script, and this production of the work presented by Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group is one you do not want to miss. Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group never fail to present audiences with thoughtful, thought-provoking, challenging theatre. Ephraim Slaughter: Freedom’s Witness continues this legacy and is a show you do not want to miss. Visit www.gamuttheatre.org and www.sankofatheatrehbg.com for more information and to get your tickets before it’s too late.

