JCWK Dance Lab to Present Inaugural GRADE Festival at Alvernia University

JCWK Dance Lab will present the inaugural Greater Reading Area Dance Exchange (GRADE) Festival at Alvernia University's Francis Hall Theatre. Led by Berks-County native, Jessica Warchal-King, JCWK Dance Lab creates joy, connection, and wellness through storysharing and dance. The GRADE Festival showcases Berks County's diversity of styles - from ballet to bachata - and ages, with dancers from 18 to 88. The three-day experience coincides with America's 250 anniversary, utilizing dance to build community and support mental and physical health.

Amanda Pena is a Flamenco dancer. She is "excited to be a part of an event that's going to showcase the talent, artistry, and passion for dance that exists in our community. I hope that these performances will give the audience the opportunity to witness the healing power of dance and music, and inspire them to get involved in the dance community in Berks."

Participating artists and organizations are all based in the Greater Reading area. They include: Adam Kissinger, Albright College Dance Team, Alvernia University Dance Company, Alvernia University Dance Team, Amanda Pena, Barrio Alegria/ Grupo Airhani, Go Getter Movement Studioz, Helena Zahra, The Heritage Hotties (from The Heritage of Green Hills), Hooley School of Irish Dance, JCWK Dance Lab, Klassic Contemporary Ballet Company, Latin AF, Que Rico Latin Dance Company, Reading Rebelettes, Reading Royal's Ice Angels, WH Dance Academy, and Xion Step and Dance Team.

Anthony Orozco, Director of Operations and Communications for Barrio Alegria reflects, "I'm thrilled to see GRADE come to life because I know what dance means to this community. Movement is healing, expression, and joy for our people. When we see dance, we see tradition or maybe something completely new. This festival and its art form connects us to each other but more importantly, it connects us to ourselves."

"The GRADE Festival brings the community together through culture, music, and movement," observes Crystal Carper, founder and director of Hooley School of Irish Dance. "We hope audiences walk away inspired, energized, and reminded of how powerful the arts can be in connecting people of all ages."

The Greater Reading Area Dance Exchange Festival is Friday March 13 at 7:30pm, Saturday March 14 at 7:30pm, and Sunday March 15 at 4pm at Alvernia University's Francis Hall Theatre. Each 90 minute performance features a different program of artists and is family friendly. Alvernia University has on site parking and Francis Hall Theatre is ADA accessible. Tickets are $20-25 for each performance. Group rates and individual 3-day passes are available.