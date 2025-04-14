THE NEVERENDING STORY to be Presented at DreamWrights This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is inviting audiences of all ages into the magical world of The Neverending Story, a theatrical adventure filled with imagination, courage, and the fight to save a fading land.

Performances run April 25 through May 4, with seven opportunities to catch the show: April 25, 26 & May 3 at 7:00 pm, April 26, 27, May 3 & 4 at 3:00 pm.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Based on Michael Ende's beloved novel, this stage adaptation follows Bastian-a lonely boy who discovers a mysterious book and finds himself pulled into the world of Fantastica, where he must help young warrior Atreyu save a magical land from destruction. Along the way, audiences will meet unforgettable creatures, soaring dragons, shape-shifting monsters, and an Empress whose survival depends on the power of imagination. With rich storytelling, larger-than-life puppets, original music, and dazzling stagecraft, The Neverending Story is an unforgettable theatrical experience for families and fantasy lovers alike.



DreamWrights is taking the magic of The Neverending Story on the road! Join us for a family-friendly, interactive storytime experience at libraries, markets, and community centers throughout April. Children will receive a free 10-page coloring book featuring characters from the cast and enjoy live narration, music, and creative activities.

Color and Win! Submit a photo of your finished coloring page by tagging DreamWrights on Facebook or Instagram-or submit online-for a chance to win four tickets to either Once on This Island or The Wonder in Alice.

Kevin Alvarnaz appears as a Bookseller, Vampire, and member of the 4 Winds (#2). Olivia Baker plays Ygramul child #2, while Marley Bell portrays a Sassafranian Adult and a Kobold. Charlie Brooks takes on the role of an Elder and Uyulala. Madeline Cahill is cast as Ygramul child #4, and Leo Crone appears as Pedestrian 3 and a Vampire. Bennet Crone plays Ygramul child #6. Jon Diaz performs as Gmork. Lorelei Drinkut plays The Childlike Empress. Emmett Duncan portrays Bully #2 and a Kobold. Jordan Glatfelter plays a Teacher, Vampire, and understudies Engywook. Rio Gonzalez stars as Atreyu. Calvin Jones appears as Bully #1 and Nighthob. Collin Knaub is Ygramul child #3. Bee Kraft serves as the Head Puppeteer. Audrey Kveragas plays Purple Buffalo #4 and Ygramul child #5. Ashlynn Leedy appears as Purple Buffalo #1 and 4 Winds #4. Andrew Matseur brings Falkor to life, and Nolan Matseur plays Bastian. Camryn McCormick is Bully #3 and a Witch. Amanda McClair takes on the roles of Morla and a Witch, while Vada McClair also plays a Witch and 4 Winds #3. Leah Miller is Ygramul child #1, and Lydia Miller portrays Artax. Aden Miller plays the Caretaker. Javan Miller takes on the Bark Troll and serves as Bastian’s understudy. Joey Miller appears as Bastian's Father, 4 Winds #1, and Cairon the Great Healer. Julia Miller plays Urgl. Kim Miller is Puppeteer #2. Meghan Prang portrays a Sassafranian child and a Vampire. Randy Riley plays a Ghost, Eribo, and a Sassafranian child. Mylah Schmitt takes on the role of Gaya. Westley Smith plays Engywook and understudies Atreyu. Ruby Stair is Purple Buffalo #3. Kirsten Taylor portrays Ygramul and is Puppeteer #4. Lucy Thompson is Puppeteer #3. Audrey Yabut plays Purple Buffalo #2.

The production is directed by Amanda Nowell and Jay Schmuck. Scenic design, projections, and puppets are by Jay Schmuck. The Production Stage Manager is Missy Taylor, with Eva Jarrett serving as Assistant Stage Manager. Jayme Smith is the Deck Lead. Lighting design is by Tony Fogle, with costume design by Kristen Fraser and Meg Garbrick. Dean Wiltsie is the Sound Designer, and Christine Catterall is the Sound Engineer. Evelyn Yabut runs the Light Board, and Laura Yabut coordinates props. The Props Crew includes Charlie and Lucy Gausmann and Sadie Thompson. The Scenic Run Crew features Adelynn Bleecker, Rose Baker, Lukas Cooper, Kade Junk, Asher Schaefer, and Adison Sweitzer. Tucker Frey leads the Costume Crew. Bee Kraft is the Head Puppeteer, with Kim Miller, Lucy Thompson, and Kirsten Taylor rounding out the puppeteer team. The original score is by Gordon Snyder. Creature design for Ygramul is by Dylan Kreiger, with additional scenic design for the Swamps of Sadness by Allen Brenner.

Upcoming Storytime Dates:

April 15 - Starving Artist @ Central Market (10:15 AM)

April 19 - Starving Artist @ Central Market (10:15 AM)

April 21 - Guthrie Memorial Library (10:15 AM)

April 21 - Martin Library (4:00 PM)

April 24 - Starving Artist @ Central Market (10:15 AM)

