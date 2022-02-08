THE GREAT GATSBY Comes to Altoona Community Theatre This Month

Altoona Community Theatre presents F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, adapted for the stage by Simon Levy, beginning this week. Performances are February 10, 11, 12 at 7:30 PM, and February 13 at 2:00 PM.

The show is performed on the Benzel Stage of the Historic Mishler Theatre, and directed by Alice Lyn Oswald.

Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan as the Roaring 20's come to the Mishler stage in an acclaimed adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel (approved by the Fitzgerald estate).

Nick Carraway, a newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed, and danger. They're all sipping cocktails, flirting heedlessly, and spinning fantasies about themselves and about Gatsby, their mysterious host. Nick narrates a tale of love, dreams, and tragedy.

Learn more at https://altoonacommunitytheatre.com/event/the-great-gatsby/.