THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is Coming to DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is inviting audiences to experience the gripping and visually stunning stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Based on Mark Haddon's bestselling novel, this production brings to life the extraordinary journey of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old with an exceptional mind, as he sets out to solve the mystery of his neighbor's dead dog. What begins as a detective story unfolds into a deeply moving and immersive theatrical event.

5 PERFORMANCES

March 21, 22, 28 & 29 at 7:00 pm

March 23 at 3:00 pm

All Studio Seating is General

In advance: General Seating $18

At the door: $2 more per ticket

Gallery and Lobby open one hour before the show

Theatre doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance

Refreshments available before the show and during intermission

Free off-street parking

Don't miss this electrifying production that challenges perceptions, explores the power of human connection, and immerses audiences in Christopher's unique perspective.

**Please note:** This production is *not* a sensory-friendly show and contains mature language and topics.

Directed by DreamWrights Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia, this production features a talented cast and crew who bring this powerful story to life.

CAST

- Kevin Keith Allen - Rev. Peters / Voice 1

- Cameryn Deibler - No. 40 / Voice 5 / Lady in Street / Information / Punk Girl

- Crystal Ganong - Mrs. Shears / Mrs. Gascoyne / Woman of Train / Woman on the Heath / Shopkeeper

- Bea Gilbert - Siobhan

- Iris Lewin - Mrs. Alexander / Posh Woman / Voice 6

- Andrew Matseur - Ed

- Genevieve McLain - Christopher

- Olivia McLain - Judy / Voice 3

- Rodd Robertson - Uncle Terry / Voice 4 / Station Policeman / Station Guard / Drunk Two

- Trim Walker - Police Man 1 / Mr. Thompson / Man with Socks

- Jason Zimmerman - (Roger) Mr. Shears / Duty Sergeant / Voice 2 / Mr. Wise / Man Behind the Counter / Drunk One

Production Team

- Director - Gregory DeCandia

- Production Stage Manager - Anna Fraser

- Assistant Stage Manager - Adison Sweitzer

- Costume Designer - Simone Davis

- Lighting Designer - Madison Buckley

- Movement Director - Olivia McLain

- Properties - Rodd Robertson & Dee Dee Sekeres

- Set Designer - Jacob Walton

- Projection Designer - Charlie Wingert

- Crew/Board OP - Lacey Jarmer

- Crew/Board OP - Sadie Jarmer

- Crew - Lukas Cooper

"EXPERIENCE "DIFFERENT BY DESIGN"

In addition to this immersive stage production, DreamWrights is proud to release "Different by Design", a video series created by director Gregory DeCandia. These videos explore the unique artistic choices and creative process behind bringing Christopher's perspective to life.

First Video: JOIN THE PRIME NUMBER PROJECT

Christopher, the young detective in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, loves prime numbers-and now you can celebrate them too! DreamWrights invites the community to participate in the Prime Number Project, an interactive art initiative where participants select, decorate, and submit a prime number to be displayed at DreamWrights.

How to participate:

✅ **Pick & claim** a prime number from the provided list

?️ **Decorate & personalize** your number

? **Submit your artwork** by March 7th All submissions will be featured as part of an installation at DreamWrights!

Full details & submission instructions:

Comments