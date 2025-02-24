THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Comes to PCS Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Players Club of Swarthmore has announced its upcoming production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, an adaptation by Simon Stephens based on Mark Haddon's internationally acclaimed novel.

Opening on March 7, 2025, and running through March 22, the show promises to captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling and dynamic stagecraft. To celebrate Opening Night, theatergoers can enjoy a special $5 discount by using the code OPENINGNIGHT when purchasing their tickets.

At the heart of this production is the story of Christopher Boone, a brilliant 15-year-old whose remarkable mathematical talents contrast sharply with his struggle to navigate everyday life. When Christopher discovers his neighbor's dog, Wellington, tragically killed, he embarks on a quest to uncover the mystery behind the loss. His journey of self-discovery and determination resonates with audiences, as it skillfully translates the inner workings of a unique mind into a vibrant theatrical experience.

Under the visionary direction of Ed Robins, the production features an exceptional cast that brings the narrative to life. Miriam Walton stars as Christopher Boone, while Lauren Grondel portrays Siobhan, and Thomas-Robert Irvin and Tricia Sullivan take on the challenging roles of Ed and Judy Boone, respectively. Supporting these central performances, veteran actress Susan Bolt (Voice One) returns to the PCS main stage alongside PCS debutant John Hornung (Voice Two), Alex Crosby (Voice Three), Michael Steven Schultz (Voice Four), Christine Sangco (Voice Five), and Annette Brandolini (Voice Six).

Director Ed Robins reflects on the enduring appeal of the story:

“Mark Haddon is an English novelist who had published 14 children's books before writing intentionally for an adult audience, which resulted in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in 2003. Branching out proved successful as it won ‘The Commonwealth's Writers' Prize for Best First Book Category' and even ‘The Guardian's Children's Fiction Prize'. This ongoing discussion as to whether or not this is a children's or adult book speaks to its universal appeal. I suspect many of our audience members will have read the book but never seen the play. I'm confident that lovers of the book will also embrace this stage version, which remains deeply faithful to the original while thriving as a piece of theater.”

In addition to presenting outstanding performances, PCS Theatre is delighted to participate in the Art-Reach ACCESS program. This initiative reinforces our commitment to making live theatre accessible to a diverse community, breaking down barriers, and extending the reach of our creative endeavors.

With a powerful cast, an innovative adaptation, and the timeless story of Christopher's journey, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is set to become a highlight of this season's theatre offerings.

