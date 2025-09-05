Strand Theatre Welcomes Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara for Centennnial Concert

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts will soon present the Strand Theatre’s Centennial Celebration: An Evening with Sutton Foster & Kelli O’Hara with the York Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Lawrence Golan. This one-night-only celebration concert will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM in downtown York’s historic Strand Theatre.

As the Strand Theatre marks its 100th anniversary, this celebration concert is designed to echo its unforgettable 1980 reopening concert with Ella Fitzgerald and the York Symphony Orchestra—a defining moment in the revitalization of downtown York. Forty-five years later, Broadway’s brightest stars will take the same Strand Theatre stage for a performance that promises to be just as memorable.

“We are so honored to celebrate 100 years of the Strand Theatre with this special performance by Sutton Foster, Kelli O’Hara, and the York Symphony Orchestra. Having Broadway’s finest performers join us for this monumental celebration is both a tribute to the theatre’s history and a gift to the entire York community. After all, it is the community’s passion for the arts that kept our theatres alive all these years,” said Todd Fogdall, President & CEO of the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

About the Artists

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award®-winning actress, singer, and dancer who can currently be seen reprising her role as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress, following an acclaimed turn in the Broadway revival. Foster is best known for her roles in The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and critically acclaimed television show, Younger.

KELLI O’HARA is a Tony Award winner, Emmy, SAG and Grammy-nominated actress who has appeared in twelve Broadway shows for which she has garnered eight Tony Award nominations. O’Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for her role in The King and I and she can currently be seen in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Michael Rafter

Music Director/Pianist & Choreographer for Sutton Foster

Dan Lipton

Music Director/Pianist for Kelli O’Hara

Clint de Ganon, drums

YORK SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA (YSO) has been a cornerstone of cultural enrichment in the greater York area since its founding in 1933. Under the artistic guidance of Music Director, Lawrence Golan, the outstanding ensemble of professional musicians captivates audiences at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets & Details

Tickets for An Evening with Sutton Foster & Kelli O’Hara with the York Symphony Orchestra are on sale now at appellcenter.org or by calling the Appell Center Box Office at (717) 846-1111. Seating is limited for this historic performance event.

This celebration concert is presented by the Powder Mill Foundation in Honor of Josephine S. and Louis J. Appell, Jr.

Centennial Celebration Sponsors

The Powder Mill Foundation

J. William Warehime Foundation

W. Dale Brougher Foundation

Kinsley Enterprises

Glatfelter Insurance Group

Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation

Graham Foundation

About the Appell Center for the Performing Arts

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts enriches the community through performing arts, education, and entertainment. Featuring two historic theaters—the 1,262-seat Strand Theatre, celebrating its Centennial Season, and the 450-seat Capitol Theatre—the Appell Center is a home for all your stages, offering some of the biggest names in live, professional performing arts along with impactful education programs.