Step Into History At Brandywine Battlefield Park’s RALLY THE TROOPS

Brandywine Battlefield Park invites families, history buffs, and curious minds to Rally the Troops!, a living history event set for Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This immersive experience transports visitors to 1777, offering a glimpse into General George Washington’s encampment during the Revolutionary War.

Guests will encounter historical interpreters portraying soldiers, militiamen, and colonial civilians, with interactive demonstrations taking place throughout the day. Activities include kids’ musket drills at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2:00 p.m., and live musket firing demonstrations at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Visitors can also “enlist” in the Continental Army and explore hands-on exhibits.

Guided house tours of the park’s historic buildings will be available, pending guide availability:

Benjamin Ring House (Washington’s Headquarters): 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Gideon Gilpin House: 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10

Seniors / AAA / AARP: $9

Youth (ages 3–11): $7

Active Duty Military & Immediate Family: Free

Brandywine Battlefield Park, a National Historic Landmark in Chadds Ford, PA, commemorates the Battle of Brandywine—the largest land battle of the American Revolution. The site is managed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission with support from the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For details, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org.

