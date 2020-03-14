State Theatre Postpones All Events Through Apr 2

In response to the Coronavirus, the State Theatre has postponed all events and performances through April 2nd.

This effects the following performances:

The Fab Faux, March 14 - postponed

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, March 21 - cancelled

Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars, April 2 - cancelled

The State Theatre will communicate directly with ticket purchasers about the status of each show going forward. They are working closely with each artist to reschedule as many performances as possible.

The State Theatre Administrative Office and Box Office are open during normal business hours but call volumes may be high as expected. Our web site, https://statetheatre.org/ is open 24 hours a day, and there are shows on sale right now through October.





