Servant Stage to Present OUR TOWN

Servant Stage Company has announced their upcoming Youth Theatre production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer-prize winning play, Our Town. Set in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire at the turn of the twentieth century, this three-act play explores themes of love, legacy, and the simple joys of life. Featuring a cast of twenty talented teen performers, this icon of the American theatre will be playing weekend performances at The Magic & Wonder Theater in Paradise, January 28 - February 6.

"I love introducing the next generation of actors - and audiences! - to the classics," says director Wally Calderon. "This play is such a standard in the repertoire of great American plays, and is so striking and powerful in its simplicity. It strikes a different tone than so much of modern theatre, but the heart of it is timeless."

Our Town is one of two winter youth productions happening in January and February, along with Matilda JR, an adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Roald Dahl's classic story. This is the first time that Servant Stage has featured two concurrent winter youth productions, and Our Town marks the first straight play to be performed as part of Servant Stage's Youth Theatre program. "It's so exciting and gratifying for us to see the continued demand and appreciation for theatre education in the Lancaster area," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "The rapid and continuing growth of this program is such a credit to the enthusiasm of the students and parents that make up The Youth Theatre community!"

Our Town will be playing at The Magic & Wonder Theater (3065 Lincoln Hwy, Paradise, PA 17562) Fridays, January 28 & February 4 at 7pm; Saturdays, January 29 & February 5 at 2pm & 7pm; and Sundays, January 30 & February 6 at 2pm.

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.